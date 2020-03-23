Target increases pay for all employees by $ 2 per hour and will hire thousands for delivery service

Although most Americans are working from home while still in quarantine, there are also those who must continue to leave their homes and go to work despite the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. Well, Target aims to help its employees financially by increasing all employee salaries, as well as providing new jobs for thousands of people who may need it during such a stressful financial time.

Target employees have something to celebrate during these dark and financially uncertain times. The popular retail giant has just announced that all workers in both stores and distribution centers will receive an immediate $ 2 increase to their existing wages until at least May 2.North Dakota, as reported by Atlanta Business Chronicle (@ATLBizEvents).

The increase is part of a larger $ 300 million investment from Target that also includes its subsidiary Shipt, which is now hiring thousands of workers in Atlanta, Miami, Minneapolis and Detroit. Naturally, the increase in recruitment is a direct response to the "unprecedented increase in demand,quot; for the delivery of groceries and other essential household items as the country continues to be quarantined.

Shipt is a shopping delivery service that hires shoppers to go to stores and pick up items for ordering customers. Target bought Shipt for $ 550 million in 2017, although the service is also offered to outside stores like CVS and Office Depot.

Target also offers high-risk coronavirus employees, such as pregnant women or those over 65, up to 30 days of paid leave. Meanwhile, bonuses of up to $ 1,500 to 20,000 will be awarded to team leaders at stores across the country.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said this about the company's new decisions:

"With each passing day, it becomes clearer how indispensable our team is to communities across the country as our guests face the coronavirus. Increase their compensation for an incredibly well-done job and ensure continued compensation for those in need taking care of themselves and their families is a reflection of our company values ​​and simply the right thing to do. "

This is certainly great news for Target employees and buyers.

