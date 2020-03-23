Tamar Braxton seduces BF David Adefeso in a fully see-through floral outfit in his latest video

She has it and is not afraid to flaunt it. Tamar Braxton has a stunning figure, and he made sure to show a lot as he marked his big comeback to the music scene with the catchy song "Crazy Kind of Love,quot;.

The sexy track rises from the True to the game II soundtrack. The diva also stars in the movie as Ariana.

It was prepared by Braxton and the famous producer Hitmaka. And if the beat sounds familiar, it's because it features Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning classic "Saving All My Love for You."

Braxton has released a sexy music video for "Crazy Kind of Love," which features a cameo from her current boyfriend, David Adefeso.

The singer changed her appearance several times in the clip while seducing her man and wowing her fans in a jumpsuit featuring pretty flowers.

Many fans are eager to hear Braxton's next full album.

In a recent interview, Braxton spoke about the film saying, "Well, I've known Manny for a long time. He's a good friend of my ex-husband (Vincent Herbert), and I've known him for quite some time. It was such a welcoming and warm, and it's one of the first movies I've ever been in before. They just made me feel really comfortable. They were all really excited and excited and ready to work and excited about the project. So the atmosphere was very positive and very welcoming to turn.… The expectations of coming to the set of a movie are: "Lights. Camera. Action." And that is. (Laughs) So it wasn't that. It was really family oriented and really welcoming. I was really grateful for that. "

She said this about the song: “I think one where your guard is completely down and all your rules and all the things you feel will not make you lose control in a relationship that goes out the window. It doesn't matter what a person does, and you just love them so much that you're willing to figure it out, instead of all your rules preventing you from loving someone completely. And I would like to say that I have been there before! (Laughs)

That just shows that sometimes you don't have control of love, you know? You can't choose the person you fall in love with. Sometimes it works in your favor when you let your guard down, but sometimes there are certain signs where you go back up. Sometimes we love people so much that we ignore those signs, and it is to our detriment. "

