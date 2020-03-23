T-Mobile's Connect Budget $ 15 plan will launch on March 25

T-Mobile will launch its Connect budget plan on Wednesday, March 25. The prepaid package will deliver unlimited calls and text messages, as well as 2GB of data for $ 15 per month (or 5GB for $ 25). The carrier is launching the deal early; It was originally intended to launch after its pending merger with Sprint was completed.

As the new coronavirus pandemic forces businesses to close, T-Mobile says Connect is ideal for Americans in financial difficulty. "Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many financial problems, time is of the essence," CEO John Legere wrote in a statement. "We knew we couldn't wait for the merger to complete to launch T-Mobile Connect, our lowest priced smartphone plan, so we are rolling out ahead of schedule."

Metro by T-Mobile will also begin offering the same plan on Wednesday, as well as a $ 35 per month access point plan with 20GB of data, though the new prices will only apply for the next 60 days. Additionally, Metro will offer a free 8-inch tablet to new or existing customers with a voice line, and will sell its access point devices in half.

T-Mobile first unveiled the Connect plan last November, but claimed it would only offer it after the merger with Sprint. The plan was one of several initiatives the company announced in an effort to obtain goodwill for its pending deal.

"The things consumers love about T-Mobile will not change," said T-Mobile President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert. "We are still solving weak points and forcing change, but now we will be powered by a supercharged network that is only possible with a T-Mobile and Sprint combined."