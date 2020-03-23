Swae Lee Announces New Album, Treats Online Concert Fans Amid Self-Isolation On Instagram Live

Instagram

During the live broadcast on his Instagram page, rapper Rae Sremmurd jokingly thanks everyone for a "place out" as he performed for over 20,000 fans worldwide.

Swae Lee He thrilled fans when he turned to Instagram Live on Friday night, March 20 for an impromptu concert by sharing his plans for a new album.

Various acts, including Shawn mendes, Camila CabelloY Niall Horan, keep fans entertained during the current coronavirus pandemic by broadcasting performances on social media as World Health Organization (WHO) officials advise people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As the Rae Sremmurd The rapper arrived at the site with just a microphone, jokingly thanking everyone for a "sold out place" while performing for more than 20,000 fans worldwide.

The virtual show lasted approximately 45 minutes, and Swae performed hits including "No Type", "Someone Said" and "Sunflower". He also played tracks where he appears, including Jhene aiko& # 39; s "Sativa".

Joking about the unusual setup, the star tried to keep things as authentic as possible, trying to "surf" and even bring a fan "on stage" as they shared screen space during the broadcast.

The star also announced the name of her new album, "Human Nature," and hinted that she is working hard to finish the project while isolating herself amid the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has recorded more than 328,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in a death toll of over 14,300, since it began in December (19).