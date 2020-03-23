Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Chestnut Ave. in Berkeley – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A 52-year-old Richmond man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting in Berkeley on Friday, police said Sunday.

Members of the Berkeley Police Department Special Response Team arrested Hosea Askew in Richmond, where he lives.

Askew was wanted in connection with the shooting, shortly after noon on Friday, of a man in his 20s who was wounded near the corner of University Avenue and Chestnut Street, just east of San Pablo Avenue.

Paramedics were unable to revive the victim at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives continue their investigation. Anyone with additional information about this crime should call the Berkeley Police Department Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.

