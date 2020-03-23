Supreme Court Rules Byron Allen Must Prove Race Was "Motivating Factor" In Comcast Lawsuit – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML985d6d26c10c8be8c8b5691f1ca435b511% %MINIFYHTML985d6d26c10c8be8c8b5691f1ca435b512%

The Supreme Court sided with Comcast over Byron Allen in his racial discrimination case against the cable giant, and ruled that he has the burden of showing that racial discrimination was the "motivating factor" of his refusal to run his channels. .

The problem was whether Allen's $ 20 billion lawsuit should have survived past the appeal stage simply by showing that, in Comcast's decision to deny transportation to his company's channels, his race was a "motivating factor "or if it was the only cause. The ruling was considered to have a potentially significant impact in future cases of racial discrimination.

The Ninth Circuit ruled in Allen's favor last year, and in oral arguments some of the judges found flaws in the lower court's reasoning. There was also skepticism about issuing a final ruling that set a lower threshold in cases of racial discrimination when a case is first presented, and a higher one if it goes to trial.

In oral arguments, Erwin Chemerinsky, who was arguing over Allen, acknowledged that he would eventually have to prove that race was the sole cause of Comcast's rejection. But he argued that it would be an "insurmountable burden" if the plaintiffs have to prove it at the beginning of the case, since they would not have the benefit of making statements and discoveries.

The case depended on a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 that maintains that African Americans should have the same right to contracts as whites.

Several civil rights groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, sided with Allen in the case, while the Justice Department supported Comcast's position.