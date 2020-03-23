Supreme Court: closure of the Supreme Court facilities, hearing through virtual means: bodies of lawyers

On Monday, the decision was made to "close,quot; the Supreme Court facilities with immediate effect and the hearing on urgent matters would only be conducted via videoconferencing and Skype, the main court's law enforcement bodies said. The decision was made at a meeting of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose with the incumbents of the Supreme Court Lawyers Association (SCBA) and the Association of Registry Defenders of the Supreme Court (SCAORA), hours after the hearing on the subject. earlier in the day.

"The Supreme Court facilities, including the chamber blocks, will be closed entirely with immediate effect," the lawyers' bodies said.

"Hearings will be conducted without a personal presence and only through videoconferencing, Skype or other similar means," they said.

They also said that all proximity cards would be canceled with immediate effect for now and the camera blocks would be closed at 5 PM on Tuesday to allow members to remove their files and documents.

At the meeting it was decided that for any emergency need, the SCBA would certify the member to enter court facilities, they added.

"However, the presentation counter will be open and members will be able to access it," the associations said, adding that "electronic submissions should start shortly."

"During the current crisis, a single judge will listen to and decide pending and future bail requests as a temporary measure," they said, adding, "Any urgent matter in which provisional orders expire or cost orders have a Limited term, may be brought to the notice of registration for urgent inclusion or extension by the judges. "

They said that the urgent presentation of the cases must be accompanied by a justification of a page that shows the urgency and that the judge "will decide the urgency and, if he rejects it, he will listen to the lawyer in question by telephone only during certain moments."



"During the meeting, we could deduce that the judges are willing to address all of the issues facing the Bar in relation to urgent matters," said SCBA and SCAORA.

SCAORA, which also issued a separate resolution for its members, said that Attorney General Tushar Mehta, SCBA President and Chief Counsel Dushyant Dave, SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora and SCAORA Secretary Joseph Aristotle S. attended the meeting.

"An application called & # 39; vidyo & # 39; will be available for download tonight and it can be downloaded for all Android and Apple based smartphones. This application will work on all smartphones, computers of desktop, mobiles, laptops, netbooks, i-pads, etc. have cameras & # 39 ;, said SCAORA.

Earlier, during Monday's hearing, a bank headed by Supreme Court President SA Bobde said that the main court decided to seal the law chambers in and around its premises and that only one court would hear "extremely urgent matters,quot; through virtual media.

The bank said it was reflecting on shutting down its operations and considering hearing urgent matters through virtual media.