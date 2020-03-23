Supervisors push for homeless people to be guarded in hotel rooms – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco supervisors on Monday announced a plan to protect the homeless in thousands of available hotel rooms to protect them from the spread of the coronavirus.

Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin are announcing a resolution to protect homeless people from the virus by sheltering them in hotel rooms and citing "a lack of action or clarity in the public health guide. homeless home. " individuals living in shelters without shelter or congregated.

Supervisors were due to hold a press conference at noon Monday to provide details.

There are an estimated 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco, according to the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. In the Bay area, there are an estimated 30,000 homeless people and about 108,000 statewide.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has so far authorized $ 150 million for local cities to find shelter for the homeless, shipped about 1,300 travel trailers, and identified nearly 1,000 hotels that could be rented to accommodate homeless people.