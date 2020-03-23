Supernatural will have a real ending despite the closure of production

Supernatural It will not leave us hanging. At least not forever.

Along with most other television shows, Supernatural He had to shut down production as a precaution against the coronavirus a few weeks ago. Unlike most other television shows, Supernatural He was in the midst of his final season, with only two episodes to film.

Most shows are likely to be unable to film more than their current seasons, and many post-production teams are also on indefinite hiatus, meaning there is much to be determined about television right now. Supernatural is included in that but showrunner Andrew Dabb promises that we will not be left without a real ending.

"And yes, we, CW and Warner Bros intend to go back and end the series. It is not a question of 'if', it is a question of 'when'," he tweeted.

He revealed in that same thread that Monday's episode, which features the return of Genevieve Padalecki and Daneel Ackles, will be the "last episode for a while," not because it was the last episode filmed, but because other episodes can't be fully finished yet. .