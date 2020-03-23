Students yearn for social interaction during online home education – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (KPIX 5): Parents, teachers and students learned lessons on Monday as they continued to browse the school online due to the closure of the coronavirus schools.

Like many across the state, people work from home while their children learn at home through Zoom video chat sessions.

Livermore's Swartzendruber family is now trying to navigate a system and routine.

Lisa Swartzendruber recorded her routine for KPIX. "Almost everyone is awake around 8 o'clock and around 11, they take a break and go outside, hopefully," he explained.

And for some parents like Jody Amos, it's a crash course in common while sitting in on a lesson with their child. He reads: "Fractions. Show all the ways you can think of using each fraction to use other fractions,quot; on the screen.

Miichael D’Ambrosio, a video production teacher at Dublin High School, is teaching his production class virtually. He says that now more than ever, high school students are hungry for structure and some kind of social interaction.

“You can tell they just miss seeing and talking, so I had this thing called. I left the meeting and shut up and walked away from the computer because everyone just wanted to talk to each other, "he said.

The fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Eisenstadt from Cottonwood Creek Elementary School in Dublin, has turned her lunchroom into her classroom.

Educators also say that you have to save time for physical education. class for students to break fever from the school booth at home.

“You can tell they are confused. They are not really sure what follows. Once I finished my instruction, they just wanted to ask questions. What do you know? When do you think we will go back to school and that is difficult because as a teacher you always want to have the answers and not have the answers they are looking for it is difficult, "said D’Ambrosia.

Eisenstadt reassured his class today by saying, “I think we will be in good shape. I am very proud of all of you. You are all doing a very good job adjusting. "