Students at various Florida universities test positive for coronavirus after returning from spring break

Roommates, before reporting on this, I think it is imperative to say … please stay home! It is real in those streets of the crown and for some Florida universities, it became VERY real. According to The Hill, several universities have confirmed new cases of the virus a few days after the students returned from their spring break trips.

The University of Tampa confirmed that there were five new cases after students who traveled together over spring break recently tested positive for covid-19. The news comes just days after people across the country (not just Florida) have been criticized for not staying indoors.

We posted a video of spring break that was partying in Miami, despite the outbreak. The now viral video showed spring break in restaurants and on the beach explaining how the outbreak has greatly affected their fun. Although it is not known that the students who contracted the virus specifically went to Miami during their trip, it IS a coincidence!

Along with the University of Tampa, the University of Florida and the University of Miami, the University of Central Florida have confirmed that they have students who have also tested positive for the virus.

As the spread continues, we continue to urge everyone to do their part and stay home. Automatic quarantine is an important way to help reduce the spread of the virus and return to normal. If you see someone outside, remind them that they need to be inside all of you. Until then, wishing everyone a safe quarantine!