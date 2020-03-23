Stocks Fall Despite Federal Reserve Aid As Coronavirus Bill Stalls Again – Up News Info

Home Local News Stocks Fall Despite Federal Reserve Aid As Coronavirus Bill Stalls Again –...

NEW YORK – Stocks are wrapping up another bumpy day on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can resolve their differences in an economic bailout package. The main indexes finished 3% on Monday, after having fallen until 5%. Previously, markets suffered a hit following the latest announcement of Federal Reserve support. The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as is necessary to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but profits quickly faded. Markets are likely to remain volatile as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

This is a breaking news update. The previous AP story is below:

The Federal Reserve did what it could to help financial markets and the economy on Monday. But investors are still waiting for Congress and the White House to do the same.

Stocks slipped between nearly 5% drops and more modest losses on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can agree on a bailout package for the economy. They failed to reach a deal over the weekend, and Democrats blocked another vote to advance the nearly $ 2 trillion plan on Monday afternoon. Previously, US equity futures. USA And European stocks rose a little after the Fed's last massive surprise announcement of support, but gains quickly faded.

The S,amp;P 500 was down 3.6% in afternoon trading and is near its lowest point since late 2016, right after the election of President Donald Trump.

With Monday's losses, the stock market has lost about a third of its value since its record last month, as more companies closed in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Economists increasingly say that a recession seems inevitable, and no one can say for sure how deep it will be or how long it will last.

Markets are likely to remain incredibly volatile as the number of new infections accelerates. Until then, investors are looking for both central banks and governments to do their part to support the economy.

The Fed arrived on Monday and said it would buy as many Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as necessary to stabilize the bond markets. It goes beyond the $ 700 billion in purchases announced last week, which economists called a "bazooka,quot; of support. He also said he will buy corporate bonds and other investments to help improve trade in the markets, which have fallen into chaos amid a flood of cash.

Investors are rushing to sell what they can to raise cash, prompting even high-quality bond prices to fall and trading to get tangled. The Fed's efforts are aimed at helping those markets.

"This is excellent, comprehensive, covering many areas of the financial markets, their role, the flow of credit; this is exactly what was needed," said Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice president and now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "As far as I'm concerned, the Fed has pulled it out of the park."

"The key issue now is to get a correct fiscal response," Kohn said, saying that Congress needs to finance a stabilization fund to support the efforts of the Federal Reserve.

