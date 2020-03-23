Stocks Fall Despite Federal Reserve Aid As Coronavirus Bill Stalls Again – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML08ea20570ce8f2ff3c00eefa1ebbb44f11% %MINIFYHTML08ea20570ce8f2ff3c00eefa1ebbb44f12%

NEW YORK – Stocks are wrapping up another bumpy day on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can resolve their differences in an economic bailout package. The main indexes finished 3% on Monday, after having fallen until 5%. Previously, markets suffered a hit following the latest announcement of Federal Reserve support. The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as is necessary to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but profits quickly faded. Markets are likely to remain volatile as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

This is a breaking news update. The previous AP story is below:

The Federal Reserve did what it could to help financial markets and the economy on Monday. But investors are still waiting for Congress and the White House to do the same.

Stocks slipped between nearly 5% drops and more modest losses on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can agree on a bailout package for the economy. They failed to reach a deal over the weekend, and Democrats blocked another vote to advance the nearly $ 2 trillion plan on Monday afternoon. Previously, US equity futures. USA And European stocks rose a little after the Fed's last massive surprise announcement of support, but gains quickly faded.

The S,amp;P 500 was down 3.6% in afternoon trading and is near its lowest point since late 2016, right after the election of President Donald Trump.

With Monday's losses, the stock market has lost about a third of its value since its record last month, as more companies closed in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Economists increasingly say that a recession seems inevitable, and no one can say for sure how deep it will be or how long it will last.

Markets are likely to remain incredibly volatile as the number of new infections accelerates. Until then, investors are looking for both central banks and governments to do their part to support the economy.

The Fed arrived on Monday and said it would buy as many Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities as necessary to stabilize the bond markets. It goes beyond the $ 700 billion in purchases announced last week, which economists called a "bazooka,quot; of support. He also said he will buy corporate bonds and other investments to help improve trade in the markets, which have fallen into chaos amid a flood of cash.

Investors are rushing to sell what they can to raise cash, prompting even high-quality bond prices to fall and trading to get tangled. The Fed's efforts are aimed at helping those markets.

"This is excellent, comprehensive, covering many areas of the financial markets, their role, the flow of credit; this is exactly what was needed," said Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice president and now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "As far as I'm concerned, the Fed has pulled it out of the park."

"The key issue now is to get a correct fiscal response," Kohn said, saying that Congress needs to finance a stabilization fund to support the efforts of the Federal Reserve.

Congress debated over the weekend a bailout plan for the economy approaching $ 2 trillion. But senior White House officials and congressional leaders are fighting to end it.

"The Fed is only important in that it keeps the markets running smoothly," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance. "It is entirely up to the federal government, and I mean Congress and the executive branch, right now."

Trump officials and congressional leaders resumed talks after Democrats derailed the plan on Sunday night. They argued that it was too corporate-friendly. Democrats blocked another vote to advance the package on Monday, trying to further target assistance to public health and workers.

Still, optimism remains that they will come to a compromise.

"If the alternative is to crash the plane, then it will do its best not to crash the plane," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. "Ultimately, the government will get there."

Even if the two sides find a compromise, Congress may need to go through more rounds of similar negotiations if the outbreak is not controlled.

"This is a battlefield dressing intended to keep the patient alive, but more will need to be done before a complete cure is achieved," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

"What we need to do is stop the spread of the coronavirus, flatten the curve, if you like, and at the same time placate consumer anxiety, because we might end up seeing a rotation in the frantic purchase of toilet paper for other commodities." and possibly bank accounts. "

The S,amp;P 500 was down 3.6% at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time on another day of sudden changes. It balanced between a 4.9% loss and just 0.2% earlier in the day. Before trading opened, S,amp;P 500 futures went from a 5% loss to a gain after the Fed's announcement, a microcosm of the extreme volatility that has dominated the market in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 746 points, or 3.9% to 18,427. The Nasdaq was down 1.3% after previously rising 1.5%.

Blockades and closings aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus expanded over the weekend to include many cities around the world, and the number of infected people increased by more than 336,000. All of the moves help curb the spread of the virus, but they also remove more revenue from businesses large and small.

More than 14,400 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, while almost 100,000 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. Serious illnesses, including pneumonia, can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems, and recovery could take six weeks in such cases.

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange went fully electronic for the first time on Monday after the exchange temporarily closed its trading floor as a precautionary measure. The exchange announced the move last week after two employees tested positive for the virus. The number of floor operators has dropped dramatically in recent years as more commerce goes electronic.

Traders said the market is running smoothly, or as well as conditions could.

"Things are pretty smooth in terms of speed and execution," said Peter Tuchman. He's usually on the NYSE trading floor for Quattro Securities, but now he works from home.

"It certainly works best when we are there, but these are strange times that require strange measures and to protect the community we have to stay home."

