Step into YouTube star Emma Chamberlain's new $ 4 million home

Emma Chamberlain He is spending more than $ 3.9 million for a posh mansion in the trendy West Hollywood neighborhood.

Some might wonder how an 18-year-old can afford a luxury home in the expensive Los Angeles market, but in reality everything is quite simple. According to a 2019 profile by the New York Times, the teenager earns at least $ 120,000 a year and at most they estimate that she could be earning $ 2 million.

With figures like that, it makes sense that the teenager, who has lived alone since her freshman year of high school, invests in a home equipped with all the trimmings. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home features a pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor living with projector. All in all, it is the perfect space for the young celebrity to relax and unwind with their close friends.

The modern house is also the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, with all the perfect backgrounds for teen YouTube videos.