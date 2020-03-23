State and local officials to Trump: & # 39; Lead or get out of the way & # 39; | USA News

%MINIFYHTML77b57e2de7cc66d3d7edaf3f3c89203211% %MINIFYHTML77b57e2de7cc66d3d7edaf3f3c89203212%

Drive or get out of the way.

That was the message from state and local officials on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the weekend, and many officials said they were increasingly appalled by the federal government's response to the crisis until the date.

Much of the frustration centered on the growing understanding that hospitals and medical facilities are likely to be overwhelmed in the coming days as the number of cases increases and the equipment and supplies they need to cope are not. Have been received.

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state is now the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to use the powers conferred by the Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to manufacture essential supplies. like fans, face masks. and test equipment. Major medical organizations, such as the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association, joined the choir.

"We need the product now," Cuomo said at a press conference on Sunday. "We have screams from hospitals across the state. I have spoken to governors across the country and they are in the same situation."

Cuomo said the decision could mean the "difference between life and death."

"We are desperate," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told ABC on Sunday morning. "We have had a huge request about the strategic arsenal at the White House. We have been given a fraction of our request."

Trump said on March 18 that he had signed an executive order invoking the law, but has so far been reluctant to implement it and has favored a more market-oriented approach based on the voluntary efforts of business leaders.

"We are a country that is not based on nationalizing our business," Trump said in a briefing on Sunday. "The concept of nationalizing our business is not a good concept."

The dispute between Trump and state officials erupted openly on Sunday when the president addressed his Twitter megaphone and said that Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker was part of a clique of governors and cable news networks, which he despised like "fake news,quot;. , aligned against him for political reasons.

You lost precious months when you could have taken steps to protect Americans and the people of Illinois. It should lead a national response rather than throw tantrums from the back seat. Where was the evidence when we needed it? Where's the EPP? Exit Twitter and do your job. https://t.co/WESJITCAwg – Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 22, 2020

Pritzker had previously appeared on CNN to say he was "finding it difficult to control my anger at Donald Trump's response to this crisis."

"Donald Trump promised to deliver to all states weeks ago, and so far he has done very little," Pritzker said. "This is the time for serious people, not for the carnival barkers who are tweeting from cheap seats. All I can say is go to work or get out of the way."

Democrats were not the only officials to criticize the federal response to date.

"We are making progress. Now, it is not enough. It is not fast enough. We are far behind the curve," Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. The administration, he added, "has to take the initiative,quot; in obtaining medical supplies.

In his briefing on Sunday, Trump took a more conciliatory tone, praised his relationship with New York's Cuomo and promised that he and other governors will be "very happy,quot; with the federal response in the future.

"Governors, locally, will be in charge," Trump said, while pledging the support of the US National Guard. USA And the federal agencies. "We will follow them and hope they can do the job. And I think they will."

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois and a very small group of certain other governors, along with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), should not blame the Federal Government for its own shortcomings. We are there to back it up if it fails, and we always will be! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

On Monday, a group of US senators also expressed frustration at Trump's hesitation to increase production of medical equipment and introduced a bill that would compel the president to do so.

"The current system, in which states and hospitals compete with each other for scarce equipment, is unnecessary and barbaric," Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, one of the sponsors of the bill, said in a statement. "Enough is enough. It is time to centralize the supply chain and distribution of critical medical supplies during this public health crisis."