Spring break who refused to stop having fun now has coronavirus – BGR

Spring break in Florida that ignored the advice of health experts and government officials became fashionable amid a pandemic.

Now, many of those same college students are testing positive for the new coronavirus, and no one knows exactly how far it has spread.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should be quarantined for an extended period of time, and anyone they have been in contact with now is also at great risk of being infected.

Around the world, health experts are urging citizens to stay home when possible and to distance themselves from others if it is absolutely necessary for them to leave their homes. It is a response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and it may be the only way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and give our healthcare systems the opportunity to save lives.

Despite the obviousness of this basic truth, some ignore orders from government officials, and it was nowhere clearer in the past week than on Florida's beaches. Spring break was determined to party, with or without viruses, and its sense of invincibility out of place is already catching up. Now, an avalanche of new cases of coronavirus infection is reported among students who just couldn't pay attention to some basic advice.

In a social media post, the University of Tampa revealed that at least half a dozen students at the school tested positive for COVID-19 after attending spring break festivities, either locally or abroad.

"A student was traveling internationally and was examined at the Dickey Health and Wellness Center on March 16. The student isolated himself off campus and has not been hospitalized," the university said in a statement. “Five students traveled together and with other UT students during spring break. One of the students did not return to campus after spring break, and four returned to campus. They are all self-isolated, the last four on campus, and none have been hospitalized. ”

The big question now, of course, is how many people were actually exposed to the virus during spring break antics. Six new cases of the virus don't really move the needle that much, but those six people were partying and socializing for an extended period before getting tested, and who knows how many cases will result from those ill-advised meetings.

This is truly a fantastic example of how social distancing works and if you ignore it it only makes things worse. We will have to wait days or even weeks to see how far these new seeds are spreading, and that means more chances of the pandemic growing. People who are infected but have no symptoms yet can easily pass the disease on to others, further complicating efforts to contain the spread.

