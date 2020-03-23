Spaniards find beauty in helping each other in the midst of the crisis COVID-19 | Europe

Madrid Spain – Magdalena Arance survived the Spanish Civil War and is confident that she will also survive the coronavirus pandemic. However, at 84 years old, Arance is among the population most exposed to the new virus that devastated the world and placed his native country, Spain, in quarantine.

Her confidence comes from the help she receives from her neighbors, some of whom she has never met before in these difficult times.

Like the residents of Arance, hundreds of volunteers in the Spanish capital Madrid are offering to bring medicines or food to elderly and sick people living in their districts so that they do not have to leave their homes and risk contracting the coronavirus.

Since March 15, the country has been under a national blockade that has confined people to their homes unless they need to buy basic supplies and medicines, or go to work or to the hospital.

Spain is one of the most affected countries in Europe, with 29,909 cases and 1,772 deaths. The Madrid region has become the epicenter of the crisis and its healthcare system is overloaded.

Security protocols

In Chamberi, the Madrid district where Arance has lived since he was born, more than 70 people have joined the Care Network (Red de Asistencia), explains Cristina Domingo, one of its members.

"It was started by some young people in the neighborhood," says Domingo, who is in charge of coordinating requests received by phone. "But right now there is a group of volunteers in almost all the districts of Madrid. People participate very actively." Other cities in Spain are doing the same and groups have formed across the country.

Arance heard about his pharmacist's network. "I called to ask if they could bring me a sore throat remedy and they said some people in the neighborhood were offering help," says Arance, who lives alone and whose family is too far away to travel to help. her under current movement restrictions.

Domingo processed Arance's request and found a volunteer to go to the pharmacy and bring the medicine to his department. Due to Arance's age, his main concern was to avoid any risk of contagion. "We have established a security protocol that everyone must follow. It was one of the most hot topics of discussion at the beginning," says Domingo.

Avoiding contact and sterilizing everything was key. "They told me they would call me after I dropped the medicine off my door so I could pick it up," says Arance. "It was really easy. Now I'm spreading the word among my friends."

& # 39; Solidarity and mutual assistance & # 39;

However, the volunteers still outnumber those who use them, explains Adrián Pérez, spokesperson for the Attention Network in Moratalaz, another Madrid district, which was created a few days before closing. "One of the main problems so far is getting people to trust us because there have been some scams," says Pérez.

The Red Cross recently warned against a scam targeting seniors who were offered false proof of home coronavirus.

Arance herself would not have trusted the network if the information had not come from the pharmacy.

"In today's society, we are not used to people helping someone they don't know just for the sake of helping," says Domingo.

In Vallecas, one of the largest districts of Madrid, they are trying to build trust networks that identify buildings where potential beneficiaries can live and request the help of one of their neighbors.

"We need to trust their own reliable environment," explains Víctor José Cervigón, one of the network members in Vallecas. "It must be the neighbors … who provide assistance in the first place. If they cannot, then they can call us," says Cervigon.

According to Cervigon, more than 250 people have joined the network and so far have helped about 100 people. "The group works in an altruistic way, based on values ​​of solidarity and mutual assistance," he says.

& # 39; Really beautiful & # 39;

Others are also trying to find help online. "As soon as the schools closed (on March 11), people started posting offers to care for children. At first, they were mostly professional services, but quickly became altruistic," says Sonia Alonso, cofounder of You Have Sal? which means "Do you have salt?", an online platform that puts people in contact with their neighbors in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

"Right now, almost all the publications that are published in the network are from people who offer their help," says Alonso.

And despite being an online platform, offers of help are also reaching people 60 and older who are a large portion of users. "The age range is broader than on other platforms. Perhaps because trusting your neighbors is somewhat more dated than what our parents and grandparents were more used to," says Alonso.

These solidarity networks are not only essential for the survival of hundreds of vulnerable people in Madrid during this crisis. They are also creating stronger ties between community members by "creating neighborhood,quot; (literally "making neighborhood,quot;), as they say in Spanish. "We have a common purpose now. There are no longer stupid discussions about politics or any other absurd issue," says Victor Cervigon de Vallecas.

Now Magdalena Arance is waiting for the quarantine to end and she can meet Cristina Domingo and the other members of the network to thank them for a coffee, and perhaps even with a kiss.

"Everything that is happening is really beautiful," she says. "I am really touched because people who didn't know me at all wanted to help without expecting anything in return."