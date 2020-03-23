Some pairs wrestle in Hollywood's duets round of the week

A B C

The new episode of the NBC show sees the remaining contestants singing duets with them choosing their own partner, though they will still be judged individually.

"American idol"He returned on Sunday March 22 with a new episode featuring another night of Hollywood Week. The episode saw the remaining contestants singing duets with them choosing their own partner. Despite going as a couple, they would be judged individually.

The first pair that sings before the judges. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan Y Lionel richie It was Louis Knight and Francisco Martin. They chose to sing "Breakeven" for The script but they did not start it perfectly since Francisco forgot some of the lyrics. Despite the fight, both Louis and Francisco were advancing to the next round.

Hannah Prestridge and Grace Leer followed, singing Miranda lambert"Mom's Broken Heart". While Grace was sent to the next round, Hannah was eliminated. Singing "Someone you loved" Lewis Capaldi It was Jimmy Levy and Nick Merico. The impressive performance convinced the judges to keep them in the competition.

Isa Pena and Olivia Ximines, meanwhile, gave an impressive performance by Pink"Prove" that, unsurprisingly, sent them both to the next round. Madison Paige was paired with Peyton Aldridge but they did not have the best chemistry. That resulted in Peyton ruining the performance, though fortunately they were given another chance to continue on the show. They were not the only couple that fought. Zack Dobbins and Courtney Timmons' performance of "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande failed to impress the judges and were eliminated.

Next up were Travis Finlay and Genavieve Linkowski, singing a beautiful performance of "The Prayer". The judges loved it and sent them to the next round. The real-life couple, Kat López and Alex Garrido, separated later after the judges decided to let Kat move on to the next round after her duet on "You Say".

Margie Mays and Jonny West took the stage to sing "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" and they were just moving forward. They were joined in the next round by Cyniah Elise and Makayla Phillips and Lauren Spencer-Smith and Makayla Brownlee. Meanwhile, Tito Rey was eliminated even though his partner Robert Taylor was moving.

Concluding the night were Just Sam and Sheniel Masionet who put on a solid performance of Shawn mendes& # 39; "Mercy". They were both moving to the next round.