SNL's Chloe Fineman gets married on Instagram Live

Chloe fineman She promised to broadcast a wedding live and she surely kept it!

The 31-year-old Saturday night live a cast member could have married the actor Casey Thomas Brown Monday. She invited the entire internet to watch as she and her friends put together a truly outrageous wedding ceremony, one that took place entirely in a video chat room.

And thanks to the disaster that is & # 39; rona, both her manicurist and makeup artist canceled it before the big day. Also, the comedian was unable to wear her wedding dress, so she opted for a more creative outfit. Her veil was made of toilet paper and she wore an eccentric jacket. To top it off, Chloe married as her alter ego. Jon Benet, while Casey married as "Sharty,quot;.

"Tomorrow I will marry my best friend and the love of my life @ shartyparty69 on live Instagram," the star wrote Sunday. "I had to cancel the IRL wedding because everyone refused to come, BUT OUR LOVE CANNOT WAIT. Also, my fiance's mother @drew_droege will be there, my maid would honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at @barahsakers hospital. And we're all invited to experience our love. 5pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time. "