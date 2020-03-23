Slaven Bilic interview: West Brom boss in Championship adventure | Football news

%MINIFYHTML9e047e7bc1a3a0fc0d636c1afe14a42e11% %MINIFYHTML9e047e7bc1a3a0fc0d636c1afe14a42e12%





Slaven Bilic, manager of West Bromwich Albion, enjoys the championship

Slaven Bilic received offers from around the world last summer, but chose West Bromwich Albion. His return to English football was designed as an unfinished business. The man himself spoke of the Championship being on his wish list. This is not how everyone, including West Brom, sees England's second tier. It is a league that most are in a hurry to leave.

Bilic seems ready to do that if the current crisis allows the encounters to complete. The Baggies are just one point behind leader Leeds and, more significantly, six points behind Fulham in third place. A good streak of results earned Bilic the February Manager of the Month award. Nine months after your appointments, how do you feel about the Championship now?

"It's one thing to talk about bulls," says Bilic Sky Sports.

"It is something very different when you are in the arena."

He adds, "It is definitely different. I had always followed the Championship and listened when people told me it was 46 games and that you are playing all the time. I thought, OK. But when you experience that, then you really discover how manic it is.

"He is physically demanding, but more than physically he is mentally incredibly demanding as well. Sometimes you think the games will come too soon."

It's easy to understand that emotion given that Bilic spent six years as an international manager with Croatia, memorably eliminating England during qualification for Euro 2008.

Back then, he had months to prepare for the games. Now are days.

Bilic was the manager of the Sky Bet Championship for the month of February

"It's eleven against 11 and the game lasts 90 minutes, so some things don't change," he explains. "You still have to prepare your set plays and so on. But when you've been an international manager, it's very different and you have to adapt. You can't work the same way as a club manager in any league, but especially not in this league. .

"It's not that games come every other day. You have three days. You have sessions. You have enough time for meetings and preparations. But the problem is that when it's the fourth or fifth game on the rebound, players sometimes don't have room in head to get as much information as necessary to prepare for the game.

"Players can get mentally weary. That's when you just have to give them a couple of pointers instead of the proper in-depth analysis you'd like not to confuse them. Sometimes you have to do less about this or that and I just hope less is more." .

1:37 Peter Ridsdale says the idea of ​​an expanded Premier League doesn't make sense Peter Ridsdale says the idea of ​​an expanded Premier League doesn't make sense

Bilic is not new to English football, of course. He guided West Ham to seventh in the Premier League in his first season in charge, the club's best performance in the competition in terms of points and goals. Still, he insists that the Championship is a very different challenge.

"The Premier League is a better league than the championship," says Bilic. "Of course I do. If you make a mistake against the Premier League clubs, they will punish you for that. But we played in the FA Cup against two Premier League teams this season and in terms of finding time and space on the ball there " it is less in the championship.

"You can talk about quality but, don't get confused, physically you have to be at the top of your game in the Championship. The players in this league are honest, they are correct and they run. If you are not ready to match that, then your chances of winning the game decreases dramatically. Not a little less, they decrease dramatically. You can't trust quality. "

1:41 Highlights of the West Brom Sky Bet Championship match with Swansea Highlights of the West Brom Sky Bet Championship match with Swansea

West Brom has a lot of that, but it has been a struggle and Bilic has had to make adjustments along the way. A fall during the holiday period that coincided with the loss of Grady Diangana brought a seven-game winless streak that threatened to undermine his early jobs.

The change since then was very necessary.

"We changed our system a little bit and made one or two personnel changes," explains Bilic. "But, to be fair, what was important was the fact that we reacted really well."

"It's always the first win. The biggest for us was against Luton at home. Then we went to Millwall and Reading and we won, we tied with Forest at home and we beat Bristol City. These were very demanding games but we did very well. The team has confidence back, which is why we are in a positive situation with nine games to go.

"We went back to where we were before Christmas and of course we want to stay that way, which will not be easy because the hardest part is being consistent. Especially in a situation where consistency does not mean being normal. It means being on top. That's what it takes if you want to win any league, let alone the Championship. "

From the beginning, Bilic has tried to use his squad and has been praised by his fans for his management in the game, finding solutions to West Brom's problems on the field. No team has scored more equalizing goals. Albion has also accumulated 24 points after conceding by far the most amount of any team in the Championship. They have a winning record in such games.

"There is no doubt that the strength of our bank has been one of the most important things for us. It has worked really well, especially in situations where we have fitted the entire team. We have trained since the beginning of the season so we do not have a first eleven called by the regulars. Instead, we have a group of 15 or 16 players who are fit when needed.

"Firstly, it has been very important for the points because we have been able to change the course of our game. But it is also important for our daily training. It generates competition every day. It keeps everyone alert. The challenge with that is to keep everyone Happy and in a good mood on site, but so far it's been good.

"The players are good characters who have come together and have shown a fighting spirit. Our players are better on the ball than off the ball, we know. But our goal is to make them work so that they become a suitable solid team. In most games we have done this because my staff has convinced them that they cannot trust only their class.

"You never know the outcome, but in all the games we have felt that if we can match the opponent in terms of second balls and compete in sets, we will have more chances to win the game because of our quality. This is a demanding League and we have had to show passion and physique as well as quality to succeed. "

The job is not done yet and he knows it.

"We have a lot to do before we talk about the Premier League," he adds. "We are not hiding from that. We know this is our goal. It would mean a lot to us, but we are still in the Championship for now. There is a long way to go and we have to be fully focused."

Slaven Bilic is still in the Championship arena and enjoying the fight. But the hope is that he will soon be able to bookmark the wish list and return West Bromwich Albion to the Premier League.