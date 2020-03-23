Sir Patrick Stewart, Rita Wilson, other celebrities entertain themselves from home amid the closure of the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3c0a7989a1d4811a6b32f63ff212a81311% %MINIFYHTML3c0a7989a1d4811a6b32f63ff212a81312%

– Sir Patrick Stewart and Rita Wilson are among some celebrities who continue to entertain themselves from the comfort of their homes during the world coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, Stewart shared a relaxing video of himself reading a Willam Shakespeare sonnet.

The "Star Trek,quot; actor wrote: "When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother cut me slices of fruit (there wasn't much) and when I put it in front of me it said:" One apple a day keeps the doctor. "How about,quot; a sonnet a day keeps the doctor away "? So … here we go: Sonnet 1."

Actress Rita Wilson also shared a hidden talent two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The actress showed off her rapping skills on Sunday while performing Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray,quot; in its entirety.

Wilson, who has been in self-isolation with her husband Tom Hanks after her diagnosis, wrote: "Quarantine Stir Crazy. Seeing is believing."

Tom Hanks shared an update on Sunday saying: Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Shelter-in-place works like this: You don't give it to anyone, you don't get it from anyone. Common sense, right? I'm going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, we will help where we can and give up some comforts … this will also happen. We can solve this. Hanx.

Also on Sunday, Robert De Niro shared a message with New Yorkers urging them to stay home as coronavirus cases continue to grow in the city.

"We all need to stay home," said the actor in the video. "We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together."

