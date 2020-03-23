Sir Dragonet beaten on his return to action in Naas | Racing News

Sir Dragonet was only able to finish second on his return behind the impressive Numerian winner at Devoy Stakes in Naas.

Sent as a favorite for the Derby at Epsom in June after impressing tremendously at the Chester Vase, he was hit less than a length behind stablemate Anthony Van Dyck on the blue ribbon, after being supplemented after his effort at the Surround.

He then went on to finish fourth at the St Leger behind Logician and, despite dropping a half-mile on the journey for his return to action, his season was still expected to start successfully as the 8-15 favorite.

It all seemed to be planned for Seamie Heffernan with two furlongs to run as he moved in the contest, but while Declan McDonogh was briefly short on space at Numerian, once in the clear four-year shot by Joseph O & # 39; Brien continued. win by two and three quarters in length.

O & # 39; Brien's manager Brendan Powell said of winner 15-2: "It was a good performance, he did well.

"Declan said he was a bit at first, but they sped up a lot and he just sat back and waited.

"It stays well and is tough. It seems to have improved again and it is a great horse."

"He wouldn't have said it was his ideal terrain, but he galloped away and seems to go almost off-road."

"It was a good performance the first time and you would think it can only get better. I think it will get better in every way and I hope it can become a good group of horses."

"You see the finished article this year compared to last year."