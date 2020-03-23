Shannen Doherty pleads with others to stay home as they mourn the death of a lifelong stylist

%MINIFYHTML0caf27bc194e6f4030fcd9c3da40e6d311% %MINIFYHTML0caf27bc194e6f4030fcd9c3da40e6d312%

The former & # 39; Charmed & # 39; actress, who is battling stage IV breast cancer, also revealed that another close friend of hers decided to end her battle with metastatic cancer alone in the hospital.

Shannen Doherty It has urged fans and supporters to stay home amid the coronavirus blockade, insisting that those who ignore the guidelines are putting vulnerable people at risk.

The 48-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in February three years after a well-publicized battle with the disease, has turned to Instagram to encourage followers to protect themselves, their families, and others. by isolating themselves.

"I'm staying home (and ranting) for EVERYONE," captioned a photo of her with a sign that read & # 39; # StayHome & # 39 ;. "For my mother. For my family. For my husband. For my mother-in-law and father-in-law. For my friends. For my child friends. For each one of you (sic) …"

"For every doctor and hospital worker. For every person in a grocery store who goes out of their way to help. For every person forced to be on the front line. I'm doing this for us. Please join me."

The former "Sorceresses" star also revealed that one of her closest friends has decided to end her battle with metastatic cancer and is "in the hospital for the last time alone," while another longtime friend, stylist Deborah Waknin, had passed away.

"I will miss you forever, your advice, your laughter, your frankness," captioned a series of images of the couple. "I will miss you very much. I already do. I already feel it, I am missing this part of my heart."