Shamea Morton prepared an extraordinary surprise for the daughter of Porsha Williams, the birthday of Pilar Jhena: fans are impressed by tears

These days, Porsha Williams celebrates her and Dennis McKinley's daughter, the birthday of Pilar Jhena. Her best friend Shamea Morton and her family have a party in their own place during social estrangement and Porsha shared a post showing the surprising surprise that Shamea had in store.

Many fans were impressed to tears by this incredible gesture.

‘Omg, look at what Pj's best friend and my best friend did for her first birthday 😩😂❤️❤️❤️ how cute! We love you, Mwangi family! #Viraomoment #SocialDistanceLove, "Porsha captioned her post.

For PJ's birthday, Porsha posted: "It's after 12 am and it's Pj’s @pilarjhena Birthdayyyyy !!! Mommy and Daddy I love you pooh !! * Excuse my voice, we were interfering with @dnice 😂’

Shamea wrote: ‘We love and miss them. Happy birthday Princess. & # 39;

Someone said: ¿Are those VOWELS that I hear shamea !? !! Yaaasss so beautiful! "And a follower posted this:" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! BEST !!!! Happy birthday to your beautiful angel! "

One fan wrote: ‘She is the BEST best friend in the world 😍 THIS IS BEAUTIFUL ❤️’ and one commenter said: ‘Yes, that was very cute and thoughtful 🙌🏽 Happy First Birthday PJ’.

Another follower posted: "You are all hilarious hahaha, happy 1st birthday baby PJ!" Happy birthday, PJ … my little girl will also be quarantined for her third birthday on Thursday. "

Someone else said: ‘@ porsha4real that poor baby looking at that photo in that high chair like this is not PJ! However, it was too cute "Happy birthday to your sweet baby!"

One commenter posted this: "Omg, this is touching, it almost made me cry. They are both blessed with good people like that."

Many fans flooded the comment section with all kinds of birthday wishes for the PJ girl.

Porsha is at home these days with her family and tells her fans to do the same.



