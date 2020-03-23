Shahid Kapoor is eager to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen soon

The question about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie on the big screen after Zero has made many headlines so far. All of his fans have been eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his upcoming project as an actor. And one of the many people eager to see him on screen again is none other than Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

%MINIFYHTML647f1d8ec09c57cef0e3cb57ae4ae10613% %MINIFYHTML647f1d8ec09c57cef0e3cb57ae4ae10614%

Shahid surprised his fans when he shared that he was also waiting for SRK to announce his next big movie. This happened during an interaction with his fans on social media. As Shahid answered questions raised by his fans on a platform, from his personal life with Mira Rajput to his upcoming films, including Jersey, he expressed his enthusiasm for seeing SRK's return on the big screen. When a fan asked Shahid to share a word for SRK, he said, "I hope to see you on screen soon."

%MINIFYHTML647f1d8ec09c57cef0e3cb57ae4ae10615% %MINIFYHTML647f1d8ec09c57cef0e3cb57ae4ae10616%

So far, there have been reports of various rumored collaborations with various directors, including Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Anand, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, there has been no confirmation on any. During the interaction, Shahid also shared his admiration for his Bollywood colleagues like Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan.

Shahid has been busy filming for the sports drama, Jersey, which was suspended due to the current Coronavirus outbreak.