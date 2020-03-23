Shahid Kapoor interested in making more movies like Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the industry. 2019 was a great year for him as his film Kabir Singh crossed Rs 270 million at the box office and emerged as one of the highest grossing companies of the year. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and was the official Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh fueled many conversations last year and was also misogynized by some critics, but there is no denying that it was one of Shahid's best performances and that the film was a massive success.

Currently, like all celebrities like everyone else, they spend their time in quarantine, Shahid Kapoor is also doing his part to save himself and stop the coronavirus from spreading by staying home. The actor recently answered some questions for his fans and one of those questions asked by a fan was if he would like to do more movies like Kabir Singh because people really want to see him in more movies like that, to which the actor replied saying, "I also. Where to find? " Well, we hope to see more of the actor on the big screen soon.