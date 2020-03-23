Shah Rukh Khan fans spill love in his video raising awareness about coronavirus

Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to raise awareness of the coronavirus outbreak and how to stop it. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also did his part by posting an informative video about himself yesterday. He took to his Instagram to share a video on the symptoms of Covid-19 and advised his fans to take the necessary precautions and stay indoors.

King Khan, who has been so successful, made the video even more interesting by including various iconic scenes from his films like Baazigar, Raaes, Main Hoon Naa and many others, which made it quite interesting. His way of spreading awareness was loved by everyone and SRK fans went crazy and poured much love into the superstar for using his influence and talent for something so important. SRK's post was subtitled, & # 39; & # 39; InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of the virus, although we may have to do it again. The applause brought so much joy. So a reminder of safeguards, with a little joy … Please take it in the right spirit. To all working tirelessly today: extremely grateful. Thank you & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The video went viral on social media in no time. One of King Khan's fans wrote: "What a perfect and unique video … this is priceless. The ..ShahRukh way of spreading awareness and giving hope in these difficult times. Thnx

You and your loved ones are in my prayers. I love to see you mark your wish list. Finally learning guitar. I love you & # 39; & # 39 ;.

As another fan wrote: “ May Allah bless you and protect you and your family and all your lovers around the world. You are incomparable. You are a legend You are love. I have been staying at home for a week … Shah your video and words give me strength as you always do, thanks my guiding light & # 39; & # 39 ;. Well this superstar surely knows how to win hearts in no time. If you haven't seen the video yet, take a look …