Sex, secrets and STD testing in 90 days promised: before 90 days

David is definitely going to meet Lana in 90 day promise: before 90 days, right? Yes, we'll see about that.
David, 60, met Lana, 27 met the Ukrainian woman on a dating website and has been chatting for seven years. This isn't the first time he's traveled to Ukraine to meet a woman, as viewers learned the latest episode, and this is his third attempt to meet Lana.
"I feel good about this. This is what I said before, but this time I think it will be so," he told the cameras as he traveled to meet Lana.
David also revealed that he has not been intimate with a woman in 10 years. Instead of Lana meeting him at the airport, her friend Anya was there to help him. Anya was another online romance, but once they met, they discovered that there was no spark (at the end of Anya).
Now, David is on a mission to meet Lana, gather her photos as proof of relationship, propose and begin the K-1 visa process.
In the meantime…
Avery and Ash
After initially saying that they weren't going to rush to spend the night together, they spent their first night together. "I didn't go straight to bed." You can say that again.
After their first night together, Avery became concerned about meeting Ash's brother. Ash, who lives with his brother, told his brother everything about his many ups and downs during the nine-month relationship. Avery said that she was also nervous because she drinks and smokes, the brothers did not. Their lifestyles are very different. However, at dinner, Ash had a drink with Avery, who his brother judged.
Big Ed and Rose
After their day at the market, Big Ed and Rose had manicures and pedicures together. While being pampered, Ed couldn't resist mentioning Rose's huge Facebook friend count. She told him that none of them are ex and not to worry. However, at dinner, Ed mentioned his past again and asked Rose to have an STD test. He said that if she takes it, he will never ask her another question about her past. But Rose did not take the request lightly. She told him that she was disappointed, offended, and hurt. Tearful, she told him that she wanted to go home. It was too late at night, so Ed got Rose his own hotel.
Lisa and Usman
The baby-loving couple continued to live in their hotel love nest before the music video's release. Usman brought the director of his music video over to meet Lisa as a surprise in his music studio. The director said that Lisa was going to destroy Usman's career with her jealousy, but then called her the queen of queens.
Stephanie and Erika
Stephanie headed to Australia to meet her girlfriend Erika. Both women are not yet with their families, but once they met at the airport, they could not hold hands … but they did not kiss. Still. Stephanie said she wanted to, but she was nervous.
"Steph is exactly the person I thought she would be," Erika told the cameras. "I feel very happy,quot;.
Yolanda and Williams
Yolanda was still recovering from the change in Instagram account for her boyfriend abroad, but she eventually contacted Williams and he said he tried to get his account back and doesn't know what happened. She said he was in the dark as much as she calmed her down. So … who will tell you?
Geoffrey and Varya
Geoffrey was still concerned about Varya's lack of decor in his apartment, he thought it meant that she was just looking for a way to America. The dinner they had with their friends did not help. After a walk in the park, they met his friends who came ready to question Geoffrey about him and his past. Do they have secrets? A friend asked if Varya told Geoffrey that she was in serious communication with another American man before him? No, she does not.
"You lied directly to me," he yelled. Geoffrey said this plays on her entire theory that she only wants to come to the United States, not necessarily him. And he left.
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
