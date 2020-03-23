Sex, secrets and STD testing in 90 days promised: before 90 days

David is definitely going to meet Lana in 90 day promise: before 90 days, right? Yes, we'll see about that.

David, 60, met Lana, 27 met the Ukrainian woman on a dating website and has been chatting for seven years. This isn't the first time he's traveled to Ukraine to meet a woman, as viewers learned the latest episode, and this is his third attempt to meet Lana.

"I feel good about this. This is what I said before, but this time I think it will be so," he told the cameras as he traveled to meet Lana.

David also revealed that he has not been intimate with a woman in 10 years. Instead of Lana meeting him at the airport, her friend Anya was there to help him. Anya was another online romance, but once they met, they discovered that there was no spark (at the end of Anya).