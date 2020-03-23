Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband John Bessler coughs up blood, has a coronavirus, is hospitalized

%MINIFYHTML3ecedde8e14e13d8a488d222254c374f11% %MINIFYHTML3ecedde8e14e13d8a488d222254c374f12%

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband, John Bessler, has coronavirus and is currently hospitalized. He released a statement on his social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter. The former presidential candidate also revealed in an article she shared with Medium that John received his positive results on Monday. Fortunately for Amy, she and the couple's 25-year-old daughter were not in direct contact with John when he fell ill. She explained that she was in Minnesota while her husband was in Washington, D.C.

According to Amy, her husband became ill and thought she had a common cold. Bessler, 52, is a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland. After getting sick, he stopped teaching and was quarantined. He kept in touch with Amy and Abigail through text messages and emails.

Although he was quarantined (as many who show signs of illness do) that did not stop the progression of his illness. What appeared to be the common cold developed over the days until his cough got so bad that he started coughing up blood.

Senator Klobuchar did not say how long her husband was ill or when her symptoms first appeared. In many cases involving severe coronavirus, the disease begins in the middle and then accelerates after day six. Senator Klobuchar said her husband is now receiving oxygen and is receiving treatment for pneumonia. Although he is being treated with oxygen, he is not on a ventilator.

My husband has coronavirus. I love him and not being able to be by his side is one of the most difficult things about this disease. Many are going through this and much worse. I pray for him and for you, and in the meantime, I will do my best to help the American people.

Senator Rand Paul is the first US senator. USA Which actually tested positive for Coronavirus. Several senators have been quarantined, including Mitt Romney, Rick Scott, and Mike Lee. His self-quarantines and Senator Rand Paul's positive case are hurting the vote on a $ 1.8 billion stimulus package that Republicans are trying to pass.

