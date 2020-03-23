Self-insulated NFL players participate in group chats, practice

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has been huddled with his family in the Indianapolis area since the birth of his third daughter a month ago.

It has been self-isolating prior to the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

"We are already in a self-imposed quarantine on our own, because with a new baby and no vaccinations and all that, especially because it was winter and how bad the flu was this year," said Kelly, one of hundreds of NFL players who They isolate themselves while the league analyzes what follows. "We are already in the fourth week of being apart. For most of society, it is obviously even more extreme."

Though it's the offseason for the NFL, the need for social distancing and self-isolation by the professional soccer community became apparent when New Orleans coach Sean Payton announced Thursday that he was the first in the NFL to test positive. .

NFL players usually use this time to prepare for offseason programs that traditionally begin in April. With those shows indefinitely delayed, players try to stay connected to their teammates through group chats and social media. Workouts are also a problem with closing more gyms, although some players have their own team at home.

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood, who signed an extension just before free agency began, lives in an apartment and has stayed away from gyms in Dallas. His workouts involve push-ups, push-ups and squats and now more running outside.

"I'm like a sprinkler throwing sweat all over the place, which is gross, so I guess I better start going out and finding ways to do something in the park or on a trail or something because the apartment just doesn't have it for me," he said. Wood.

Ryan Tannehill, who received a four-year, $ 118 million contract from Tennessee, would normally be busy lining up wide receiver workouts to begin honing his chemistry and timing.

"Boys getting on the planes right now is not a good situation," said Tannehill, who is also training personally while staying home with his two children and enjoying more of his wife's home cooking, Lauren. "… Hopefully as a nation we can make this change, flatten the curve to speak and start moving forward."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

The NFL's free agency business has been one of the few things close to normal in the sports world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye is one of the players who faces the challenge of changing teams during this period of isolation after being traded by Jacksonville to Denver. Group chats that Tannehill and Kelly use to keep in touch aren't easy for a player with new teammates.

Caring for his family is at the top of Bouye's to-do list. Her daughters are in a different state, and Bouye, who continues to exercise in her home gym in Atlanta, also focused on her parents and other family members.

"Once we have everything in place with that, we just have to monitor when we can come back," Bouye said. "One thing about it, I'm focusing more on exercising too. I have everything set up at home. My coach is with me, so I'm definitely good at it."

The Ben Jones Titan Center has also been working at home. In a video shared on social media Friday in Tennessee, Jones could be seen throwing a medicine ball against the wall next to his garage and lifting weights outdoors.

Before New England switched linebacker Duron Harmon to Detroit, he was able to go to the stadium. On Friday, he worked on a Peloton bike in his basement and can run on a hill near his home.

"Everything I need is here," said Harmon. "I'm willing to go out there and do that every day, until I can go to the gym or go to Detroit and train with the team."

Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who just signed a two-year extension, said one of the keys is to stay informed about what has been affected by the pandemic. He is in Florida, where he closed his training facility, forcing him to train alone with his brother. They have been working together outdoors in a field.

"These are strange times," said Poyer. "… We probably stocked up a week ago. But you go to the grocery store and you can't find water. You can't find cleaning supplies. It's crazy."

Finding specific items at the grocery store is Kelly's biggest challenge. Titans lineman's eldest daughter Eden is allergic to eggs, peanuts, and nuts, limiting what she can eat and drink.

"With all these people who are, in a sense, panicking, and getting all these supplies, you hear the jokes about toilet paper coming out, we have a brand of milk that drinks because we know it's safe," Kelly said.

“If that is removed, it leaves us in a difficult situation in that regard. That is just where we are right now. A terrifying situation for us, personally, with her.

A situation that changes daily.

AP pro football writer Arnie Meléndez Stapleton and AP Sports writers John Wawrow, Brett Martel and Noah Trister contributed to this report.