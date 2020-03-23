Segment Producer MSNBC Begs to Close 30 Health Scare at Rockegfeller Center – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe3d4a0829a359b22bb97ed901de88c4911% %MINIFYHTMLe3d4a0829a359b22bb97ed901de88c4912%

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

All journalists face great challenges in trying to keep the public informed and the government honest during this time of unprecedented health crisis. It has been particularly affected in television news operations as news bosses struggle to keep the news going even when some of their own employees test positive and, in some cases, die. Here is a column written anonymously by someone who wishes to be identified only as a senior segment producer of a prime time show on MSNBC. The taxpayer believes that NBC News is creating a potentially dangerous environment by keeping its 30 Rockefeller Center offices open.

%MINIFYHTMLe3d4a0829a359b22bb97ed901de88c4913% %MINIFYHTMLe3d4a0829a359b22bb97ed901de88c4914% Related story %MINIFYHTMLe3d4a0829a359b22bb97ed901de88c4915% %MINIFYHTMLe3d4a0829a359b22bb97ed901de88c4916% Business houses owe $ 200 million for advertisers and advertising agencies to work before closing, according to Trade Group

The decision is simple, the execution is complicated.

CBS News closed the CBS Broadcast Center after people there tested positive for coronavirus. NBC News, with multiple confirmed cases at its 30 Rock headquarters, as well as a tragic death, has yet to close the building.

NBC News / MSNBC has a much larger operation at 30 Rock than CBS News at its New York headquarters, making enforcement of that decision much more difficult. However, that does not change the vital importance of the decision itself. It is the right decision. Close that building.

Here is just one idea. Close the building at 30 Rock, request that anyone who has worked in that building in the past two weeks begin quarantining for at least two weeks. Then slowly reopen the building at a future date. Meanwhile, NBC News has a wide variety of locations from which to stream its many shows. No, it would not be easy. But it is essential. Any number of variations on this idea could work, but they are all based on a simple premise.

Close 30 Rock.

Of course, it's entirely possible that satellite operations will also end up with cases of the virus. But the point of "distancing" is to reduce the possibilities. That's why CBS News picked up its morning show Monday through Friday, its Sunday morning show, its local news shows, and 60 minutes, to name just a few operations and divide them into different locations once the coronavirus cases reached their headquarters. By doing so, the company reduced the possibility of further infection while still transmitting.

NBC News has greatly reduced its footprint at 30 Rock in reaction to the multiple cases of coronavirus in that building. It is cleaning regularly. You are abiding by other smart protocols. But it's not enough. There are still too many people in a building. Defy simple logic about the best approach to eliminate coronavirus in 30 Rock.

I've stopped going to 30 Rock. I work from home. I have been told that no one on my team will have to work there.

Is not sufficient. Some employees, if given the choice, will still go, against their best judgment, because they fear that a decision to stay home would jeopardize their job.

The company is a microcosm of society in general. NBC News has a chance to set the right example and take the really drastic step of shutting down 30 Rock and helping to end the coronavirus in its own ecosystem.

I am not suggesting that NBC News is to blame for the death of one of its employees. I am suggesting that anything other than closing 30 Rock could contribute to more unnecessary cases.

As I write this, I receive another email from a leader of the NBC News operation informing us of another case of coronavirus in 30 Rock, and the measures the company is taking.

Those measures are insufficient.

Insufficient from a public health perspective.

Insufficient from a moral perspective.

Close 30 Rock, now.