See photos of the stars and their dogs in honor of National Puppy Day

Go ahead and call the puppy-arazzi!
In case you have a fail Your week begins, E! News has you covered with some fun and good news: Today is National Puppy Day.
That's right, March 23rd is about celebrating our furry friends. And even if you don't have a puppy of your own, that doesn't mean you can join in the fun.
For the unofficial vacation, we've put together adorable, slime-worthy photos (see what we did there?) Of celebrities showing off their dogs.
Either Chris Evans taking a quick selfie with his best friend, Dodger or Lisa Vanderpump Sharing the spotlight with their fabulous Pomeranian named Giggy, these puppies are certainly living their best life.
Other notable celebrities with their puppies? Orlando Bloom she recently posed with her dog Mighty during Fashion Week, Diane Guerrero she likes to share videos and photos of her two furry babies and we all know Paris Hilton She is the queen of having pets.
So if you need a little encouragement or want to be distracted from work, please browse our gallery below!
Henry Cavill / Instagram
Henry Cavill
A super puppy deserves a super name: Kal. the Superman The actor appears to have been inspired by his role in naming his American Akita.
Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump
the Vanderpump Rules Star shares the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian, Giggy.
Diane Guerrero / Instagram
Diane Guerrero
"My douuuugs,quot;, the author and Orange is the new black Star shares her two puppies on Instagram.
Todd Williamson / JanuaryImages / Shutterstock
Orlando Bloom
Bloom's fluffy puppy Mighty knows how to work with a camera crew!
Sara Jaye Weiss / Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion
"Happy birthday to the best French in the world," the rapper writes on Instagram about her little man. "I love my puppy son so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you."
Kaitlyn Bristowe / Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Puppy love! The Bachelor Nation couple is now a family of four with the addition of their two furry babies: Ramen and Pinot G (both Golden Retrievers).
J Balvin / Instagram
J Balvin
Because two is better than one! the Colors The singer strikes a pose with his adorable Golden Retrievers.
BACKGRID
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Coffee run! The new couple had an adorable puppy join them while they were in Los Angeles.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Glenn Close
Official red carpet! The actress posed with her dog in the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards!
Chris Evans / Twitter
Chris Evans
Jennifer Aniston / Instagram
Jennifer Aniston
"EVERY VOTE COUNTS,quot;, the friends alum captioned this sweet photo.
Gregory Pace / Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
Trish Badger / imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Justin Theroux
Man's best friend! The actor took his dog Kuma for a walk in New York.
Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images
Tom holland
How cute is this photo? the Spiderman The actor received some love from a sweet puppy in London.
Raymond Hall / GC Images
Amanda Seyfried
Work with mom! The actress and her beloved dog Finn posed for photos together in the Big Apple.
Courtesy of Jason Kennedy.
Jason Kennedy
So sweet! the In the room Host and puppy Bennett Doodle Kennedy share an adorable bonding moment.
Courtesy of Jason Kennedy.
Lauren Scruggs
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock
Ariana madix
Elder Ordóñez / SplashNews.com
Emily Ratajkowski
Actress and model Colombo's dog recently celebrated her first birthday!
