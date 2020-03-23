See photos of the stars and their dogs in honor of National Puppy Day

Go ahead and call the puppy-arazzi!

In case you have a fail Your week begins, E! News has you covered with some fun and good news: Today is National Puppy Day.

That's right, March 23rd is about celebrating our furry friends. And even if you don't have a puppy of your own, that doesn't mean you can join in the fun.

For the unofficial vacation, we've put together adorable, slime-worthy photos (see what we did there?) Of celebrities showing off their dogs.

Either Chris Evans taking a quick selfie with his best friend, Dodger or Lisa Vanderpump Sharing the spotlight with their fabulous Pomeranian named Giggy, these puppies are certainly living their best life.

Other notable celebrities with their puppies? Orlando Bloom she recently posed with her dog Mighty during Fashion Week, Diane Guerrero she likes to share videos and photos of her two furry babies and we all know Paris Hilton She is the queen of having pets.