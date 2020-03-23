See photos of the stars and their dogs in honor of National Puppy Day

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
<pre><pre>See photos of the stars and their dogs in honor of National Puppy Day

Go ahead and call the puppy-arazzi!

In case you have a fail Your week begins, E! News has you covered with some fun and good news: Today is National Puppy Day.

%MINIFYHTML5efef786670956dd78235c5b5114c51b11%%MINIFYHTML5efef786670956dd78235c5b5114c51b12%

That's right, March 23rd is about celebrating our furry friends. And even if you don't have a puppy of your own, that doesn't mean you can join in the fun.

For the unofficial vacation, we've put together adorable, slime-worthy photos (see what we did there?) Of celebrities showing off their dogs.

Either Chris Evans taking a quick selfie with his best friend, Dodger or Lisa Vanderpump Sharing the spotlight with their fabulous Pomeranian named Giggy, these puppies are certainly living their best life.

Other notable celebrities with their puppies? Orlando Bloom she recently posed with her dog Mighty during Fashion Week, Diane Guerrero she likes to share videos and photos of her two furry babies and we all know Paris Hilton She is the queen of having pets.

So if you need a little encouragement or want to be distracted from work, please browse our gallery below!

Henry Cavill / Instagram

Henry Cavill

A super puppy deserves a super name: Kal. the Superman The actor appears to have been inspired by his role in naming his American Akita.

Lisa Vanderpump, dog, Puffy, National Puppy Day 2020

Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

the Vanderpump Rules Star shares the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian, Giggy.

Diane Guerrero, dog, National Puppy Day 2020

Diane Guerrero / Instagram

Diane Guerrero

"My douuuugs,quot;, the author and Orange is the new black Star shares her two puppies on Instagram.

Orlando Bloom, TCA, Dog, Mighty, National Puppy Day 2020

Todd Williamson / JanuaryImages / Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom

Bloom's fluffy puppy Mighty knows how to work with a camera crew!

Megan Thee Stallion, Dog, Four, National Puppy Day 2020

Sara Jaye Weiss / Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion

"Happy birthday to the best French in the world," the rapper writes on Instagram about her little man. "I love my puppy son so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, dog, Ramen, Pinot, National Puppy Day 2020

Kaitlyn Bristowe / Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Puppy love! The Bachelor Nation couple is now a family of four with the addition of their two furry babies: Ramen and Pinot G (both Golden Retrievers).

J Balvin, dog, National Puppy Day 2020

J Balvin / Instagram

J Balvin

Because two is better than one! the Colors The singer strikes a pose with his adorable Golden Retrievers.

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, dog, National Puppy Day 2020

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Coffee run! The new couple had an adorable puppy join them while they were in Los Angeles.

Glenn Close, dog, Pip, Film Independent Spirit Awards 2019, National Puppy Day 2020

John Shearer / Getty Images

Glenn Close

Official red carpet! The actress posed with her dog in the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards!

Chris Evans, dog, Dodger, National Puppy Day 2020

Chris Evans / Twitter

Chris Evans

Jennifer Aniston, dog, Clyde, National Puppy Day 2020

Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

"EVERY VOTE COUNTS,quot;, the friends alum captioned this sweet photo.

Paris Hilton, dog, Diamond, National Puppy Day 2020

Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

Camila Cabello, dog, Eugene, National Puppy Day 2020

Trish Badger / imageSPACE / Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

Justin Theroux, dog, Kuma, National Puppy Day 2020

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Justin Theroux

Man's best friend! The actor took his dog Kuma for a walk in New York.

Tom Holland, dog, Tessa, National Puppy Day 2020

Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images

Tom holland

How cute is this photo? the Spiderman The actor received some love from a sweet puppy in London.

Amanda Seyfried, dog, Finn, National Puppy Day 2020

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Amanda Seyfried

Work with mom! The actress and her beloved dog Finn posed for photos together in the Big Apple.

Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs, dog, Bennett, National Puppy Day 2020

Courtesy of Jason Kennedy.

Jason Kennedy

So sweet! the In the room Host and puppy Bennett Doodle Kennedy share an adorable bonding moment.

Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs, dog, Bennett, National Puppy Day 2020

Courtesy of Jason Kennedy.

Lauren Scruggs

Ariana Madix, dog, Charlotte York, National Puppy Day 2020

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Ariana madix

Emily Ratajkowski, dog, Colombo, National Puppy Day 2020

Elder Ordóñez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski

Actress and model Colombo's dog recently celebrated her first birthday!

%MINIFYHTML5efef786670956dd78235c5b5114c51b13%%MINIFYHTML5efef786670956dd78235c5b5114c51b14%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here