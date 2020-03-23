See Charlie Puth fail to name 6 brands of gum in hilarious preview

can Charlie Puth save your partner from the Stink tank? The singer, who is in the episode of Tuesday, March 24, Ellen's game play with Halsey, you only have to name six brands of chewing gum to do it. And, well, it's not going very well.

Yes, it sounds easy, but to beat Halsey and his partner, Puth has to name six brands of chewing gum. You may?

"Charlie, you have to get six brands of gum in 30 seconds,quot;, host Ellen Degeneres he says to Puth clearly terrified.

Gives everything in the exclusive Ellen Game of Games take a look above. Big League Chew, Hubba Bubba and Bubble Yum get off the tongue in seconds. You only need three more!

"Crest?" he asks.

"No, that's a toothpaste," corrects DeGeneres.