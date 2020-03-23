See Charlie Puth fail to name 6 brands of gum in hilarious preview

can Charlie Puth save your partner from the Stink tank? The singer, who is in the episode of Tuesday, March 24, Ellen's game play with Halsey, you only have to name six brands of chewing gum to do it. And, well, it's not going very well.
Yes, it sounds easy, but to beat Halsey and his partner, Puth has to name six brands of chewing gum. You may?
"Charlie, you have to get six brands of gum in 30 seconds,quot;, host Ellen Degeneres he says to Puth clearly terrified.
Gives everything in the exclusive Ellen Game of Games take a look above. Big League Chew, Hubba Bubba and Bubble Yum get off the tongue in seconds. You only need three more!
"Crest?" he asks.
"No, that's a toothpaste," corrects DeGeneres.
With just 10 seconds to guess two more marks, Puth begins to really feel the pressure.
"My heart is racing," he admits after failing to save his partner from the Stink Tank. "I'm so sorry," he says to Rebecka as she flies into the Stink Tank.
"Look what you've done," DeGeneres tells Puth about his drenched partner.
"What kind of game is this?" Puth asks in disbelief.
In "Bye Bye Mr. American Pumpkin Pie,quot;, contestants will also play Don & # 39; t Leave Me Hanging, Buckin & # 39; Blasters and Taste Buds. The winner of each of the first four rounds will advance to Know or Go and the person who wins that game will go to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief He is also part of the game as an announcer.
Ellen's game play airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
