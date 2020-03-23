Scientists Identify 69 Drugs to Test Against Coronavirus

Nearly 70 experimental drugs and compounds may be effective in treating the coronavirus, a team of researchers reported Sunday night.
Some of the drugs are already used to treat other diseases, and reusing them to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, may be faster than trying to invent a new antiviral from scratch, the scientists said.
The list of drug candidates appeared in a study published on the bioRxiv website. The researchers have submitted the article to a journal for publication.
To get to the list, hundreds of researchers embarked on an unusual study of the coronavirus genes, also called SARS-CoV-2.
To infect a lung cell, the coronavirus must insert its genes, co-opting the cell's own genetic machinery. The cell begins to make viral proteins, which are used to make millions of new viruses.
Each of these viral proteins must be able to bind to the human proteins necessary for the process to work.
In the new study, scientists investigated 26 of the 29 coronavirus genes, which direct the production of viral proteins. The researchers found 332 human proteins targeted by the coronavirus.
Some viral proteins seemed to target a single human protein; Other viral proteins are capable of targeting a dozen human cellular proteins.
The researchers looked for drugs that also bind to human proteins that the coronavirus seems to need to enter and replicate in human cells. The team finally identified 24 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat seemingly unrelated diseases like cancer, Parkinson's disease, and hypertension.
On the list were unexpected candidates like haloperidol, used to treat schizophrenia, and metformin, taken by people with type 2 diabetes.
The researchers also found candidates among the compounds that are now in clinical trials or that are the subject of early investigation. Interestingly, some of the possible treatments are drugs used to attack parasites.
And the list includes antibiotics that kill bacteria by thickening the cellular machinery they use to build proteins. But some of those drugs also bind to human proteins. The new study raises the possibility that this side effect turns out to be an antiviral treatment.
One drug on the list, chloroquine, kills the single-celled parasite that causes malaria. Scientists have long known that it can also bind to a human cellular protein called the sigma-1 receptor. And that receptor is also the target of the virus.
Chloroquine has been in the news for the past week, thanks to speculation about its use against the coronavirus, some of which It was echoed by President Trump at a press conference at the White House on Friday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, followed the president's comments with a warning that there was only "anecdotal evidence,quot; that chloroquine could work.
Only well-conducted tests could establish whether chloroquine It was safe and effective against the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci said.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that it would begin a test for chloroquine, among other drugs.
And on Sunday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York announced that the state had obtained a large amount of chloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin to start its own drug trial.
Nevan Krogan, a biologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who led the new study, warned that chloroquine could have many toxic side effects, because the drug appears to target many human cellular proteins.
"You have to be careful," he said. "We need more data at all levels."
Collaborators with Dr. Krogan at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and the Pasteur Institute in Paris have begun testing 22 of the other compounds on the list against live coronavirus grown in their laboratories.
On Sunday night, they were still waiting for the first results.