Scientists Identify 69 Drugs to Test Against Coronavirus

Nearly 70 experimental drugs and compounds may be effective in treating the coronavirus, a team of researchers reported Sunday night.

Some of the drugs are already used to treat other diseases, and reusing them to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, may be faster than trying to invent a new antiviral from scratch, the scientists said.

The list of drug candidates appeared in a study published on the bioRxiv website. The researchers have submitted the article to a journal for publication.

To get to the list, hundreds of researchers embarked on an unusual study of the coronavirus genes, also called SARS-CoV-2.