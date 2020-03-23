Scientists are testing a modified measles vaccine against the coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTML321ae77421961e310e25a5bb18e65e6e11% %MINIFYHTML321ae77421961e310e25a5bb18e65e6e12%

A coronavirus vaccine is being developed at the University of Pittsburgh Vaccine Research Center.

The COVID-19 vaccine is based on an existing measles vaccine that has been modified using genetic material from the new coronavirus.

Animal trials of the experimental vaccine will be needed first before human trials can be considered. Even if the trials are successful, we could still be 18 months away from seeing a coronavirus vaccine become widely available.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh Vaccine Research Center are testing a new experimental vaccine developed using an existing measles vaccine. How KDKA Researchers have reportedly genetically modified a measles vaccine using the new coronavirus, binding the new genetic material to the vaccine in hopes of preventing the virus from taking root inside a host.

Currently, there is no publicly available vaccine to protect against COVID-19, and although several research efforts are underway, it is likely to still be 18 months before we can vaccinate against the virus.

%MINIFYHTML321ae77421961e310e25a5bb18e65e6e13% %MINIFYHTML321ae77421961e310e25a5bb18e65e6e14%

The new coronavirus is incredibly contagious and spreads easily through a population. The virus can infect a person for up to 14 days before triggering symptoms. During that period, a person can be highly contagious and continue to spread the virus in another way without realizing it. That is what scientists believe is leading to such a high number of confirmed cases, and why staying home and practicing social distancing is so incredibly important.

%MINIFYHTML321ae77421961e310e25a5bb18e65e6e15% %MINIFYHTML321ae77421961e310e25a5bb18e65e6e16%

Experimental vaccines have had limited evidence so far, and only small human trials have been conducted for a small number of newly developed drugs. This new modified measles vaccine is another potential candidate for human trials, but first, it will have to go through the same early stages of testing as the others, including animal testing, before it can be administered to humans.

Once a vaccine is shown to be safe in animals, it can be tested in humans, but even if the drug proves to be safe and highly effective, the road to making the vaccine available is long and daunting. It can take anywhere from one year to 18 months for a tested vaccine to be produced on a scale large enough to distribute, and even then, organizing vaccination programs will take time and effort.

At the moment, our best defense against the spread of the virus is to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible. If you can do your work from home, do it. If you live in a state with a shelter-in-place order and your job is not essential, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people.

These steps are likely to continue for months as we work to get a vaccine. Meanwhile, ensuring that an increase in new cases does not overwhelm our health systems must be our top priority.

Image Source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock