School districts jump into online learning

NEW YORK, NY. – In a fast-paced week, teachers came up with digital versions of everything from English discussions in high school to gymnastics classes in kindergarten, city officials rushed to find laptops for students who They needed it, and parents struggled with how to keep children's attention on school work.

The New York City school system, the nation's largest with 1.1 million students, is launching online education on Monday, joining the US districts. USA In an unplanned and unprecedented test of virtual teaching during coronavirus closures.

Among the many who wonder what he will look like is Wilson Almonor, a young man who traveled an hour from his home in the Bronx to his Manhattan high school on Thursday to try to borrow a laptop. He left empty-handed, although he said he was told he would receive a call this week about a borrowed tablet.

"I'm not used to online classes. I don't know if it's really going to help me," said Almonor, who is concerned about keeping up with his Advanced Placement classes and staying on track to graduate, and about how he will ask questions of masters in the digital cloud.

Also, "when we are in school, we are learning but we are also having fun," said Almonor, who arrived from Haiti in 2018 to meet her mother, who works with the elderly.

The virtual school, sometimes known as "distance learning,quot; or other terms, has been around for decades. But it is far from being ubiquitous in US schools. USA Due to digital inequalities among students, concerns about implications for teachers, and other factors.

Ready or not, schools around the world are taking an intensive course. In the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to an Education Week count.

"We are about to enter the great unknown, but we are excited," New York City Chancellor of Schools Richard Carranza said Friday. For him, it is an opportunity to take the concept on a large scale.

Some other experts are not so optimistic. They say that very few US educators. USA They have been trained to teach effectively online, and no one should expect too much from the interim programs that are implemented in a matter of days during a stressful time for teachers, students, and families.

"It has the potential to be amazing, but not this way," said Michael Young, a professor at the University of Connecticut who specializes in educational technology.

Educators also recognize that distance learning can only go so far.

In the Atlanta suburbs, the Fulton County School District has accelerated the purchase of computers and loaned wireless devices to some of its 94,000 students. Superintendent Mike Looney credits teachers with resourceful and rigorous online instruction delivery.

Still, "I don't want to give anyone the false pretense that digital learning tools are as effective as a classroom teacher," he said.

Some school districts, including those in Philadelphia, have decided not to require online learning during their closings, saying it would be unfair to students without computers and high-speed Internet in their homes. They are distributing paper packages.

In New York, Carranza said the school system will begin distributing 25,000 tablets on Monday, while working to get 300,000 in total, and in the meantime making pencil and paper packages available. Students can also work on smartphones, although their small screens are not ideal.

Schools and teachers have been strategizing on the best way to engage their students, sharing tips in training sessions and Facebook groups.

"It won't be perfect. But we have to do this," said teacher union president Michael Mulgrew.

Jane Paul, a physical education teacher at Brooklyn Elementary School, plans to post videos for students to watch on their own schedules. He intends to consult regularly with individual students, but he believes that convening a virtual class would be unfeasible for families who could share devices or juggle parents' work hours.

"Everyone has to understand the challenges, and we have to make concessions for them," says Paul.

John Bernor, on the other hand, will try to preserve real-time discussions among his 11th grade English learners, as he feels that interactions help clear up questions and misconceptions.

He realizes that the students at his tech-focused Manhattan high school may be caring for his younger siblings and sharing devices, so he's making concessions, too. It will record discussions and is prepared for typos of students working on phones.

"This may not be the moment I am insisting,quot; you misused "there," he said.

Broome Street Academy, a Manhattan autonomous high school where nearly half of the students are homeless or in unstable housing, had already emphasized connecting students for additional online help before the crisis. Eighty-five percent came when Broome Street began learning only at a distance on March 16, said Eric Weingarten, CEO of The Door, the social services group that runs the school.

But she is concerned that students are missing out on the legal, mental health, medical and other help normally found at the end of the hall, but is now virtual at The Door, now closed until at least March 30.

"We have these supports built in, and now they are not that easy to provide," he said.

Parents are also having a distance learning experience: creating space for their own work and that of their children, trying to keep the little ones busy during the school day, making a sudden peace with time in front of the screen.

With children in second and third grade, Dr. Steven Radowitz is not sure how effective online education can be for his age group. "I really don't want them in front of a screen, but I think we do the best we can," said the Manhattan primary care physician.

Andrea Francis and her 11-year-old son Ayden are ready to leave. She is not working due to medical problems and did not have a computer, but her Manhattan school loaned her on a Thursday, and he was eager to attend his math club webinar.

But with school until at least April 20 and high school starting next year, Ayden doesn't want to miss the school dance, his fifth-grade "senior trip,quot; and everything else related to being in school. school in person.

"I will not be with my friends," he reflected. "And I will miss my school and learning, even though we are still working."

Associated Press journalists John Minchillo and Karen Matthews in New York and Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

