Santa Clara County Prosecutor Vows to Prosecute Businesses That Ignore Refugee Order – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen reminds the public that health department orders to shelter-in-place carry the full force of the law. He said companies that do not comply with the order will receive final warnings, but after that they could be prosecuted for a variety of charges.

"If the business owner does not close after a warning, the business owner will be cited for a misdemeanor," said Rosen. "But it could also be a violation of unfair business practices and sections of the business code that can be a serious crime."

%MINIFYHTML3bd861987f732c9800af18d52330407913% %MINIFYHTML3bd861987f732c9800af18d52330407914%

Rosen's office has established a hotline for the public to report on nonessential businesses that are challenging shelter in the established order. The number is 408 792-2300.

%MINIFYHTML3bd861987f732c9800af18d52330407915% %MINIFYHTML3bd861987f732c9800af18d52330407916%

The prosecutor says that companies that do not comply with the order are risking human life. "It is impossible to explain to a son or daughter why this community did not do everything it could, when their mother or father died of this terrible virus," said Rosen.

San Jose police are already deploying what are called "compliance cars,quot; that are urging the city to issue those warnings to companies that should shut down but are not.

Most companies are complying. But some questionable ones still worked, like the Jasmine Kocha tea shop in a western San Jose shopping mall. A worker said his clients asked him to keep it open, so he did.

"We are doing our best. Our customers cannot make these drinks at home. They love our drinks," said the man who identified himself as Tony.

A Willow Glen chocolate store is fulfilling the request for the common good, even though it is hurting businesses. "If you don't have to, close the business. Go home, don't spread it," said Frank Bejan, manager of Chocolates and More.

"The faster we get rid of this virus, the better off we will be." Bejan said.