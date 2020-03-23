Sanders supporters ask: Where's Joe?

%MINIFYHTMLba00e3d63a91d828b436b05a36e9096411% %MINIFYHTMLba00e3d63a91d828b436b05a36e9096412%

The last time voters saw Joe Biden was Tuesday night, after victories in Arizona, Florida and Illinois put him far ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic delegate count. The former vice president spoke for six minutes on a live broadcast of the campaign, thanked his audience for listening, and left.

In another year, that could have been the end of the Democratic primary. Five days later, it looks like the start of a new and awkward stage of the race: a campaign effectively frozen by the crisis, with some Sanders supporters looking for evidence that the former vice president will ruin it and give the Vermont independent senator one more chance. to win.

Sanders was simply better prepared for the campaign to stop, investing for years in a digital video infrastructure that can run flawlessly, something the Biden campaign has struggled with. In his coronavirus responses, Sanders has revised or expanded the ideas he had talked about for years, from direct basic income payments to Medicare for all; Biden, who served as vice president during two viral outbreaks, has not used a forum since last week's debate to discuss what he would do. If Sanders is the neighbor who stocked canned food, water, and paper towels, Biden is the neighbor who heads to Costco at the last minute.

"Serious question: Where's Joe Biden?" Carmen Yulín Cruz, mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and national co-president of the Sanders campaign tweeted.

Biden's campaign is being tweaked, posting videos and even sending out fundraising emails. The candidate addressed journalists on Friday with plans for new daily updates during the crisis, promising that "they will hear more from me than you want." But it still lags behind Sanders' online presence; the senator held three online discussions on how to respond to the virus.

Neither candidate has held a campaign event with an audience since March 9, the day before the Michigan primary. Both candidates compete to be the oldest man elected to the presidency, and both are in the risk zone of exposure to covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Biden's additional message, the allies say, does not reflect the hours he spends contacting Democrats in Congress.

"I am literally on the phone with my key advisers, medical advisers, and economic advisers, literally four or five hours a day, reviewing detailed memos about what we should be doing," Biden said in that media call on Friday. "My whole focus has been basically how we dealt with this crisis."

The reality for Sanders is that he is missing the primaries. It is possible that another candidate, in another year, has already accepted it. He is further behind in the delegate count than at the moment in 2016 and much more so than Hillary Clinton had been in her 2008 race against Senator Barack Obama. To erase Biden's leadership of around 300 delegates, and the 67 delegates won by candidates who have backed Biden, Sanders would need to win almost two-thirds of the vote in the upcoming primary election, most of them in states where Clinton did so. defeated four years ago.

You would have to do it with a campaign that cannot hold demonstrations or events in person. Sanders has cut back on basic campaign activities while increasing his messaging efforts. The campaign has canceled all in-person polls, key to its massive organizing strategy, replacing them with "virtual phone banks." He hasn't asked for money from supporters since March 17, while urging supporters to donate to charities that could help with the help of covid-19, an application that raised $ 2 million.

Biden, so far spent not only by Sanders but by several candidates who dropped out, has begun expanding its operation. His campaign was asking supporters for money on Sunday, and the candidate himself scheduled a donor conference call for more dollars after a similar event on Friday.

"We wanted to reach out again and ask for some of your input on what kind of communications you want to receive and how you would like to stay involved from home," Biden's email told donors.

On Saturday, the campaign released a video explaining the virus from Ron Klain, Biden's former chief of staff, and the tsar who handled the 2014 Ebola crisis. On Sunday, he released a video of Biden and Trump taking basically the same question, about what they would say to nervous Americans; Trump exploded before the journalist he asked, while Biden put forward ideas such as a rapid expansion of the testing facility. Discreet normality, the promise of a campaign that will end and restore the best of pre-Trump America, had helped Biden defeat Sanders in the first place.

"I think the contrast in dealing with a crisis like this between an erratic and unreliable Trump and a calm and stable Biden is great for Joe," said Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., One of the first members of Congress in endorse Biden

For Sanders' supporters, Biden's theory of this crisis is not only wrong but also dangerous and is a sufficient reason to keep the primaries. Part of the focus is on substance, noting that Biden would mobilize federal resources and forgo patient bills for this crisis, while Sanders would remake the healthcare system and make those problems irrelevant. Sanders has also criticized Republicans for their responses to the crisis, in greater detail than Biden.

"If they're a couple making $ 150,000 a year, they're doing pretty well," Sanders said in their Friday broadcast. Republicans would give him a check for $ 2,400. But if you are an older person trying to survive on $ 13,000 a year from Social Security, you will receive a check for $ 600. If you are a 2018 college student who just got laid off from work last week, you would receive nothing, zero of the republican proposal. Or maybe you have practically nothing in the bank. "

Critics on the left see leaders of Biden and Democrats as the crisis, as Republicans prepare for trillions of dollars in deficit spending and polls show their support for the president's response. Sanders has proposed several avenues for swift executive action, including one, enforcing the Defense Production Act to accelerate the availability of crucial supplies, with which Biden agrees. But Sanders has been much more visible.

"Personally, I think Bernie should turn the entire campaign into a coronavirus response operation," wrote Nathan Robinson, editor of the left-wing magazine Current Affairs. "It is crucial to keep the primaries going, because we have to choose a candidate who can handle the current crisis effectively. If we don't, many people will die unnecessarily."

The other hit on Biden has less to do with substance and more to do with mockery. Prominent Sanders supporters have criticized what they see as their lack of presence in the response to the coronavirus, promoting hashtags such as #WhereIsJoe, which was trending for two days on Twitter; milk carton memes or movie posters featuring the "missing,quot; candidate; and theories of how his delegate leadership of more than 300 could be reversed if Sanders surpassed it.

"It is a serious mistake," Shaun King, a civil rights activist and Sanders' surrogate, said of Biden's minimal presence. "During a national emergency, it just disappeared."

Randy Bryce, the union organizer who challenged then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, at the 2018 midterm reviews, and Kim Gordon, the former Sonic Youth bassist, came up with the idea that Biden is simply hidden. (Bryce has traveled as a substitute for Sanders, while Gordon has appeared in at least one of his campaign videos.)

Others have speculated that the former vice president could melt at any time, using a misleading clip of Biden's March 17 speech to make him look confused. On Saturday, when Biden's account gave the go-ahead during a live-streamed DJ set, the first comments were speculation that the campaign was finding ways to appear active as the candidate was in hiding.

The Trump campaign was relatively slow to react to the mockery as it focused on the idea that Biden is dividing during a national crisis. But he bounced back on #WhereIsJoe after Klain's video came out, and the concern that Biden isn't pressing his lead, remains the only candidate to hold a position of power during a successful frustrated pandemic, has been permeated with some Liberals who support it.

"I want to be in daily contact, or at least, you know, meaningful contact with the American people and communicate what I would be doing," Biden said Friday. "I promise, that's on the way, hopefully God willing, by Monday."

On Sunday afternoon, the Sanders campaign announced that the senator would hold a live stream of the pandemic later that night, his third since the March 17 primary. For another day, Sanders would be in front of the cameras, while Biden kept tuning things up.