San Jose FoodMaxx store temporarily closed after employee dies of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A FoodMaxx grocery store in San Jose is temporarily closed after the death of an employee who hired COVID-19, store officials said Monday.

The store located at 1539 Parkmoor Avenue is expected to reopen in the coming days. The company was notified Saturday night that the employee died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee apparently contracted the virus and became ill while on vacation. The person had not been at the FoodMaxx store since March 6, authorities said.

There was no stated concern about exposure to any of the store's customers or other employees, the Santa Clara County Health Department said. But the store is temporarily closed as a precaution and to clean and disinfect the entire store.

"The department meant that the store can reopen when the company is ready to do so," said Victoria Castro of SaveMart, the company that owns FoodMaxx.