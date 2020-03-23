San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco deputy sheriff assigned to a county jail tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's department said Sunday. The deputy was assigned to San Francisco County Jail 4 and tested positive at a health center outside of San Francisco.

"While we are saddened that one of our colleagues tested positive, we are also well prepared to take the following steps to avoid further exposure to our staff and inmates," said SF Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

"We are working to reassure the loved ones of those in our custody and to ensure that they are safe, while providing our staff with the tools and support they need to feel protected."

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced that 26 inmates with less than 60 days remaining to be released from county jails. The court issued the order to reduce the county's prison population and minimize the exposure of prisoners and staff to the coronavirus, said sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley.

The sheriff's office said it is operating under a COVID-19 response and an action plan for its prisons to prevent the spread of the new virus. Some actions include monitoring, rapid identification and separation of anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Authorities are also separating people in prisons who are medically more susceptible to the virus and placing them in alternatives to incarceration.