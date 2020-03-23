San Francisco hires 82 nurses, acquires 1 million N-95 masks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco has hired 82 qualified nurses and will receive one million California State N-95 personal protective masks in an effort to strengthen the city's medical response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mayor London Breed on Monday.

Breed announced the initiatives on Twitter Monday afternoon, thanking California Governor Gavin Newsom for his "continued leadership,quot; during the crisis.

The masks should arrive at city health facilities within the week, Breed said.

The nurses were hired over the weekend at two invitation-only hiring fairs, announced by Breed last week and organized by the city's Department of Public Health. Breed's office says the city plans to hire another 140 nurses in the coming weeks, a total of 220 new nurses to help the city's medical infrastructure during the public health crisis.

DPH Human Resources contacted candidates who had already applied for and performed background checks, including fingerprints and medical exams, Breed's office said. Newly hired nurses will be able to start work next week, pending authorizations.

"The aggressive steps we have taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus in our community is only part of what we know is needed to respond to this pandemic," Breed said in a statement Monday. "We are also preparing to increase the capacity of our health care system by hiring more nurses, while making sure we have the necessary equipment to keep them safe while doing their important work.

These preparatory moves are all the city can do to meet the "increased demand we know will come soon," Breed said.

As of Monday morning, there were 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco, according to the SFDPH website.