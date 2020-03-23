San Bernardino deputy diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday after an agent was diagnosed with the virus.

According to the department, the deputy was assigned to patrol at the time and was said to be resting at home with flu-like symptoms.

The department was investigating how the deputy contracted the disease, and while it was unclear when or where he was exposed, he encouraged all members to heed warnings from health officials while on or off duty.

The department did not disclose the deputy's identity or whether any other deputy isolated himself or quarantined as a precaution.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 17 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Bernardino County.

