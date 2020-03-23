Sage The Gemini on the naked face of Megan Thee Stallion: & # 39; Damn Wtf & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML60522abee87b44a8e5ad85891561f58b11% %MINIFYHTML60522abee87b44a8e5ad85891561f58b12%

His comments, unsurprisingly, provoke a backlash from Hot Girl Summer fans and he orders the rapper & # 39; Now and Later & # 39; that & # 39; Stay TF back !!! & # 39; from your favorite artist

Megan Thee Stallion he's never shy to show fans the truer side of his own. The successful producer of "Hot Girl Summer" recently entered Instagram Live while opting for her makeup, showing off her bare face for all to see.

During the session, she wore a gay sleeveless top. She let her wavy black hair fall over her shoulders. Fans loved her natural look when one commented, "Megan is so pretty," while another thought, "She looks prettier without makeup."

Nevertheless, Sage the Gemini apparently he was not feeling Megan's face without makeup. Commenting on Twitter, the rapper "Now and Later" wrote: "Damn it." Her comments, unsurprisingly, provoked a backlash from Megan's fans.

"Sage has not been relevant since it made him tremble like a red nose," a follower of Megan punched Sage. Another comment said: "Here are the comments shooting down another black woman ….."

Another ordered Sage to "Stay behind TF !!!" and added: "I still remember what you did to our good sister Jordan [sic]." The person was probably referring to Sage's ex-girlfriend. Jordin Sparks who dodged his call and attempts at reconciliation after his breakup.

Megan has yet to respond to Sage's apparent dissent.

The rapstress is currently trending in the "Savage" challenge, which was originated by one of her fans, Keara Wilson. The Houston-raised rapper approved Keara's choreography by sharing the video on her Instagram page. "Welp, let me go learn this hahaha #savagechallenge," megan captioned the clip.

The now viral challenge has caught people's attention with the participation of some celebrities. Among them was Keke Palmer"blackish"star Marsai Martin, Ryan Destiny Y Normani Kordei as much as Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott DisickMason's eldest son. His famous father also joined him in the video.