S Arabia imposes curfew, UAE stops flights to combat coronavirus | News

Saudi Arabia will impose a curfew across the country starting Monday night, while the United Arab Emirates has announced the suspension of all passenger and transit flights as coronavirus cases in the world continue to rise.

Saudi King Salman has ordered a curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state-run SPA news agency reported. The curfew will apply from 7pm to 6am for 21 days.

Plus:

The UAE, which has reported 153 cases of coronavirus, said it will suspend all flights to and from the country for two weeks, the state news agency WAM said on Monday, adding that cargo operations will continue.

The UAE's Ministry of Health decided to close the shopping and shopping malls, leaving pharmacies and supermarkets open, along with the fish, vegetable and meat markets that deal with wholesalers, WAM reported. It will limit restaurants to delivery services.

WAM said the closings will take effect in 48 hours and will last two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.

The UAE has urged the public to stay home, except in cases of need, such as obtaining supplies, such as food and medicine, or doing "essential work," WAM said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia registered 119 new cases of the virus for a total of 511, the highest number in the Gulf region, the Health Ministry said.

The case count at the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council now amounts to more than 1,700.

UAE stimulus package

The United Arab Emirates, the region's tourism and business hub, approved an additional 16 billion dirhams ($ 4.4 billion) on Sunday for a total stimulus package of 126 billion dirhams, according to a tweet from its Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The tourism and hospitality sector in Dubai, the region's most diversified economy, has been hit hard by disruption of world travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai-based Emirates and one of the world's largest airlines said on Sunday it would suspend passenger operations, with the exception of repatriation flights to 13 countries, on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Oman, which has 55 cases, banned public meetings and closed currency exchange shops.

Muscat also announced that the government would reduce government services to 30 percent of total employees, adding that the rest will work remotely, according to state media.

Bahrain ordered the closure of all stores, except those that supply essential products.

He reported a second death on Sunday, an evacuated citizen of Iran, bringing the total number of GCC deaths to four. Bahrain has 335 reported cases.

In Kuwait, where there is a daily curfew from 4 p.m. Until 5 a.m., some supermarkets allowed only 50 shoppers at a time. The country had 188 confirmed cases as of Monday.

Qatar, which has 494 cases, has begun installing checkpoints to enforce the ban on public gatherings. Parks and public beaches remain closed when the government announced a hotline for people to report violations of the ban.