Ryan Reynolds jokes that celebrities & # 39; & # 39; will help us & # 39; & # 39; COVID-19

Celebrities, take notes of the one Ryan Reynolds.

"We need to work to flatten the curve and fight COVID-19," the 43-year-old actor said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday, before making a joke about who real heroes are during these times. "I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that we are the celebrities we have the most with. They are the ones that will help us get through this."

%MINIFYHTML2e34144519e79bdce557c157a3fc41aa11% %MINIFYHTML2e34144519e79bdce557c157a3fc41aa12%

He playfully added, "Right after the health workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they're great. Imaginary childhood friends, of course. Like 400 other kinds of people. "

the dead Pool The actor's video was in response to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau nominate Canadian partner to spread the word to "stay home and save lives,quot; amid ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"COVID-19 is hitting hard across the world and across the country, everyone must step up their fight to fight the virus." Mr. Trudeau said in a Twitter videoHe is currently self-insulating at home after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. "And to protect health workers who work so hard to keep us all safe."