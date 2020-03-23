Ryan Giggs Says Helping NHS Workers Make Hotels Available "The Right Thing,quot; | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa745489a711038d317fe304f83ea69c011% %MINIFYHTMLa745489a711038d317fe304f83ea69c012%









Wales manager Ryan Giggs says giving the NHS staff free rooms at his Manchester hotel was the right thing to do.

Ryan Giggs insists that the two hotels he co-owns with former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, be available free of charge to NHS workers, is the "right thing to do."

Hotel Football, located near Old Trafford, and The Stock Exchange in the city center are owned by the couple through their group GG Hospitality.

Chelsea announced last week that NHS staff will use the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge to help with the coronavirus outbreak, and Giggs and Neville quickly followed suit.

"We took steps to close the hotels at a fairly early stage," said Giggs. Sky Sports News. "The priority was the health of both the guests and our staff.

"Then we looked at the financial side of our business, making sure our staff was paid, but after that we learned about the shortage of rooms for NHS staff.

"My mother was an auxiliary nurse for 25 years at Manchester Children & # 39; s Hospital, so she still has friends there and warned us from the start that there would be a shortage of rooms for people to stay, so we took steps to offering rooms in our hotels for free use by medical staff and NHS staff.

"The reaction has been good. It is the right thing. Right now we have 20 NHS employees housed in one hotel and 15 in the other. We hope that in a week both hotels will be full. That's around 170 rooms.

"Of course, everything that comes with that, making sure that we are protecting our staff from the virus and also the NHS staff. We hope they will be with us for about 10 days. At that time, they have a place, after work the massive hours they do, to come relax and get ready for work the next day. "

Wales qualified for Euro 2020 with victory over Hungary in November

Giggs should be busy preparing for Euro 2020 after successfully leading Wales to qualification in his first season as manager.

However, UEFA's decision last week to postpone the tournament until the summer of 2021 means that it will have to wait, but it has no problem with that.

"UEFA made 100 percent of the right decision by postponing the euros," said Giggs.

"For international managers, it's always a difficult time after the November games because you don't see the players until March. Obviously, that's going to be longer now, but that's second for everyone's health and well-being and to make sure everyone is healthy.

"Then we can go back to the football and sports business in general, which gives so many people a break from everyday life. We just hope that it will come sooner rather than later, but first of all, let's get rid of this virus and get on with our normal lives. again ".