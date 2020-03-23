Russia deploys chemical defense troops in Italy – Defense Blog

Russia is reportedly deploying its Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops or RChB Defense in Italy.

Russia has loaded nine Il-76 cargo planes that flew to Italy, with eight mobile medical teams, medical teams, and aerosolized disinfection trucks. Moscow also dispatched around 100 military virology and epidemic specialists, a special military laboratory and 20 mobile disinfection vehicles.

The mobile complexes with diagnostic and disinfection equipment were delivered to the Italian Air Force's Practitioner Mare air base, located 30 kilometers southwest of Rome, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In photos published by the Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry, the doors of the military trucks had heart-shaped signs with Russian and Italian flags saying "From Russia with love,quot; in Russian, Italian and English.

Putin spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, the Kremlin said, saying the Russian leader had offered his support and help in the form of mobile disinfection vehicles and specialists to help the most affected Italian regions.

Italy recorded a jump in coronavirus deaths from nearly 800 on Saturday, bringing the figure in the world's worst affected country to nearly 5,000.