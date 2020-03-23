Rosie O’Donnell Livestream Special raises $ 600,000 for The Actors Fund – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML68092acbc372635acdf4d95d9b816fa711% %MINIFYHTML68092acbc372635acdf4d95d9b816fa712%

Live return from Sunday night, full of celebrities The show by Rosie O & # 39; Donnell They raised more than $ 600,000 in support of The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say.

The special, presented by O & # 39; Donnell and broadcast live on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel, featured performances and appearances by numerous Broadway and TV stars, including Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jordan Fisher, Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Alan Menken, Matthew Morrison, Ben Platt, Billy Porter and Barry Manilow, among others.

%MINIFYHTML68092acbc372635acdf4d95d9b816fa713% %MINIFYHTML68092acbc372635acdf4d95d9b816fa714%

Check out Alan Menken's appearance below.

%MINIFYHTML68092acbc372635acdf4d95d9b816fa715% %MINIFYHTML68092acbc372635acdf4d95d9b816fa716%

O & # 39; Donnell conducted remote interviews with Laura Benanti, Nate Berkus, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jeremy Pope, Randy Rainbow, Chita Rivera and Miranda sing. Other celebrities, such as Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, sent video messages.

The special was produced by actor / producer Erich Bergen, and presented in association with Revelations Entertainment and Broadway.com. The director was directed by Paul Wontorek.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization serving everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio, and dance with programs that include social services and emergency financial assistance, medical care and insurance, housing and services advice. secondary employment and training.

Donations are still accepted at give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.