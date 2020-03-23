Rosie O & # 39; Donnell conducts star-studded fundraiser for coronavirus relief

It's been about 18 years since The show by Rosie O & # 39; Donnell finished on Sunday, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell He brought back the classic one-night talk show just to help raise funds for The Actor & # 39; s Fund amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old host certainly had a star-studded guest list, too. Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone, Ben platt, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Barry Manilow, Erich Bergen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess, Billy Porter, Jordin Sparks Y Miranda sings They were just some of the big names for making virtual cameos on the YouTube show.

"I came back!" O & # 39; Donnell said during the first game.

During the spectacular three-hour show, guests sang songs and conducted interviews to help raise money for those in the performing arts and entertainment industries who are struggling amidst the shutdown of shows due to the pandemic. It seems that the O & # 39; Donnell program also had a great impact.

"$ 1/2 million for The Actors Fund," he tweeted Sunday. "Thank you all,quot;.

According to VarietyO & # 39; Donnell was one of the donors and contributed $ 100,000.