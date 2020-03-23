robots: China-designed robot could help save lives on medical front line, researchers say – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML74fb3d87fd26113fc9b506e5653d5d8911% %MINIFYHTML74fb3d87fd26113fc9b506e5653d5d8912%

Researchers at one of China's top universities have designed a robot that they say could help save lives on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

The machine consists of a robotic arm on wheels that can perform ultrasounds, take samples of the mouth and listen to the sounds produced by the organs of a patient, generally with a stethoscope.

Such tasks are normally performed by doctors in person. But with this robot, which is equipped with cameras, medical personnel do not need to be in the same room as the patient, and could even be in a different city.

%MINIFYHTML74fb3d87fd26113fc9b506e5653d5d8913% %MINIFYHTML74fb3d87fd26113fc9b506e5653d5d8914%

"All doctors are very brave," said Tsinghua University professor Zheng Gangtie, chief designer of the robot. "But this virus is too contagious … We can use robots to perform the most dangerous tasks."

%MINIFYHTML74fb3d87fd26113fc9b506e5653d5d8915% %MINIFYHTML74fb3d87fd26113fc9b506e5653d5d8916%

The idea came to Zheng around the change of the Lunar New Year. Wuhan had just been locked up, and the number of cases and deaths was increasing rapidly every day.

As an engineer, Zheng wanted to do something to contribute to the relief effort. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, he heard from his friend, Dong Jiahong, chief executive of Beijing Tsinghua Changgung Hospital, that the biggest problem was infection by front-line workers.

Assembling a team, Zheng set to work converting two mechanized robotic arms with the same technology used in space stations and lunar explorers. The robots were almost fully automated and could even be disinfected after performing actions that involved contact, Zheng said.

"But the doctors' response was that it would be better if there was less automation, since a personal presence would comfort and calm the patient," he said.



The team now has two robots, which have been tested by doctors at hospitals in Beijing. One is still in the team's lab at the university, but the other is at Wuhan Union Hospital, where doctors began training to use it on Thursday.

If everything goes as planned, the robot can be used in coronavirus patients in Wuhan starting Sunday, Zheng said. A nurse or other staff member would join in on their ward rounds.

Zheng would like to build more robots of this type, but the university's funds have been exhausted. The robots cost RMB 500,000 ($ 72,000) per piece to make. He does not plan to commercialize the design of his robot, but he hopes that a company will take care of that.

China has sent tens of thousands of medical workers to the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei province, state media says. More than 3,000 medical workers had been infected at the end of last month, including the whistleblower Li Wenliang, whose death in early February caused a brief and rare outpouring of pain and anger on Chinese social media.