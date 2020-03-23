Robert Dye, Mayor of Farmers Branch, reimbursing meals purchased at local restaurants – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The mayor of Farmers Branch is doing his part to try to help local restaurants survive at a time when they can only take takeout orders.

Mayor Robert Dye has started an effort he calls "Meals to the Mayor,quot; in which he reimburses people up to $ 25 for their meals at one of the dozens of local restaurants listed here.

All you have to do is order a meal at one of the restaurants and be one of the first 100 people to tag Mayor Dye on social media using the hashtag #mealsontheMayor and email his receipt to [email protected] .gov.

The mayor said he will reimburse through Venmo.

As of Monday morning, Mayor Dye said he had only received 30 email receipts.

“Many of you have asked me to donate your refund to a local charity, which I am pleased to do… You can indicate in your email that you want your refund to be donated. Together, let's continue to support local businesses and each other, "Mayor Dye said on Facebook Monday morning.